How medical technology innovation can help improve nursing culture





As the pandemic continues, nurses will continue to be key members of the front line responsible for controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the ongoing shortage of nursing makes it more difficult for many CNOs to maintain a consistent and positive nursing culture while keeping frontline staff safe.

In the primary nurse model, the team remains scrambled if members call sick people or cannot cover OpenShift. Fortunately, healthcare innovations provide a way to optimize the nursing workforce, improve patient outcomes and experiences, and provide overworked nurses with a healthy work-life balance. To achieve these goals, CNOs need to focus on implementing hospital technology to keep bedside teams safer from exposure and reduce fatigue and burnout by reducing cumbersome administrative workloads. there is.

It is important to use hospital technology in a smart and scalable way to provide relief to nursing staff and help organizations navigate beyond the pandemic. Consider starting with the following areas:

1. Support your bedside care team with virtual workforce technology. Virtual nurses do not replace the in-house care team, but they help the organization stay within budget time while reinforcing the team and reducing reliance on travelers and overtime. Virtual nurses can act as a stable component of the bedside care team and provide long-term sustainability in improving quality and financial indicators.

For example, virtual workforce technology allows remote staff who have completed hospital orientation and have the appropriate state license to perform work shifts that complement the bedside care team. If the patient needs blood or chemotherapy, the nurse must be with him or her during childbirth to check for allergic reactions. The chief nurse cannot take care of other patients while sitting with the patient. Virtual nurses can monitor patients for allergic reactions and facilitate the rounding and monitoring of bedside RNs of other patients in the unit.

2. Digitalize your supply chain to maintain a buffer of personal protective equipment. Frontline stress in COVID-19 is exacerbated by a lack of PPE for healthcare professionals, creating a new call to rethink how organizations work with key purchasing and supply chain functions. I did. .. Innovative supply chain digitization centered around enterprise resource planning systems centralizes core hospital business functions such as finance and supply chain operations, and enhances collaboration and communication on pressing and critical needs. ..

Digitizing the flow of information between different departments enables a wider range of stakeholders to operate their businesses in real time, facilitating faster and more efficient actions to address issues such as critical PPE needs. I can do it. Essentially, this digital transformation goes beyond the linear and responsive traditional supply chain model to separate information and agencies from silos, enabling real-time updates and faster digital supply chains. It is said.

3. Extend the care continuum to your home. Patient care is as effective as the lasting consequences it produces. Providers can have the most advanced in-house teams in the world, but regular readmissions of patients can quickly drown teams in both serious and non-life-threatening cases and care for the entire population. It reduces the quality of the offer. Therefore, it is important to develop telemedicine strategies that can connect with patients after discharge and address chronic care needs and social determinants of health to reduce the number of readmissions.

Find a remote patient monitoring solution that combines intuitive and scalable technology with the ability to triage the most important alerts to care managers to save time, energy and expertise. For example, low-dose alerts can be processed by a low-licensed medical assistant who coordinates with a pharmacy instead of getting the attention of a valuable emergency department.

This pandemic is unlikely to be the last unprecedented disaster of our time. Even in the absence of the global health crisis, the healthcare world faces a disturbing staff shortage that can undermine effective care delivery and leave hospitals in financial distress. Fortunately, careful implementation of innovative hospital technology addresses staff shortages, increases the availability and efficiency of professional clinicians, and enhances the patient and caregiver experience. I can. Increased operational efficiency allows you to control costs and allocate resources where you need them most.

Cindy Koppenis is Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Clinical Solutions at Banyan Medical Systems. BanyanMedicalSystems is an innovative digital healthcare provider that offers innovative solutions for better care, better patient outcomes, increased efficiency, and cost savings.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos