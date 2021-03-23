Sony speakers with 360 Reality Audio challenge Dolby Atmos





Sony’s first 360 Reality Audio speaker was the highlight of the CES 2021, but now it has both a price and a release date.

The Sony SRS-RA3000 and SRS-RA5000 cost $ 299 and $ 699, respectively. You can pre-order both on Amazon prior to the full release on March 29th.

It wasn’t just the SRS-RA5000’s distinctive triple driver design that caught the eye during CES. These speakers are the first Sony to introduce 360 ​​Reality Audio technology to audio hardware other than headphones.

For those unfamiliar, 360 Reality Audio maps individual components of a music track to a simulated 3D space that appears to surround the listener, including various instruments, vocals, and live recording crowd noise. To do. The result is a more immersive 3D surround sound effect dedicated to music. This sets 360 Reality Audio apart from similar systems such as Apples Spatial Audio and Samsung 360 Audio, which are designed to add 3D sound to video content.

With the SRS-RA3000 and SRS-RA5000, Sony cannot rely on being able to pipe sound directly to the listener’s ears from close range. Instead, these speakers bounce sound off walls and ceilings to create room-scale 3D sound. I haven’t tried it yet, but this 360 Reality Audio iteration is technically much closer to Dolby Atmos.

(Image credit: Sony)

The SRS-RA3000 and SRS-RA5000 are also smart speakers, offering a choice of Alexa or Google Assistant with their respective voice commands and smart home controls.

It also incorporates Chromecast and Spotify, and like the recently announced Sonos Roam, both Sony speakers can adjust the sound output to the surrounding sound to optimize the sound. However, unlike Loam, these are very indoor-only wired speakers.

Sony also revealed that starting April 6th, both speakers will be compatible with the Alexa Cast feature of Amazon Music HD, and Amazon Music itself will more clearly label which content supports 360 Reality Audio. Currently, 360 Reality Audio songs have the same “3D” markers as Dolby Atmos, but they are not compatible with each other.

The SRS-RA5000 in particular is still a very premium investment, but given the UK prices already announced, the price is lower than expected. However, you can get a much larger vertical driver than the SRS-RA3000, which has the potential to enhance 3D effectiveness. The SRS-RA5000 is one of two Hi-Res Audio certified.

I wanted to try SRS-RA3000 and SRS-RA5000 right away. With all this technology, they could be candidates for our best smart speaker rankings.

