New versions of JMP and JMP Pro provide more efficient analysis





Cary, NC, March 23, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Judges scientific evidence in environmental crime trials from the development of ultra-lightweight, ultra-flexible solar films that help more buildings become completely energy-neutral Until you tell, JMP stats discovery software helps engineers, scientists, and other data analysts effectively make life-changing impacts. With JMP Pro 16, an advanced analytical version of JMP, data scientists have more predictive methods to build and identify better statistical models. Both JMP 16 and JMP Pro 16 were launched today after being first presented at the Discovery Summit Europe Online Analysis Conference.

German company Heliatek offers pioneering organic solar films that meet the unmet needs of solar equipment optimized for a variety of architectures (vertical, etc.) to achieve 100% green power goals. Developed. Photo copyright innocence.

Inspired by traditional alarm circuit boards, Heliatek’s process integration engineer, Torsten Weber, uses JMP scripts to build custom dashboards for Heliatek fabs that quickly alert operators to uncontrollable processes. did. “JMP is really attractive and easy to use software, with interesting features like DOE. [design of experiments] And all the other statistical analysis I might need. It’s great to have this tool and be able to code with it, “Weber said.

Efficiency and transparency in communicating results are essential for the Court Sandau of Chemistry Matters, a forensic chemist consultant who assists hold personnel and polluter pays.Enter data into the software and click to show where it is and how it will be displayed [we arrived at our] Interpretation. That is the power of visualization. Communicate data, learn from it, and enable clients to determine the source of the data. “Sandausa id.

John Sall, co-founder and executive vice president of SAS and head of the SAS JMP business unit, said: .. “We marked the launch with the keynote” Thanks for the Memory “at the Discovery Summit Europe earlier this month.

JMP16 highlights

Monitor process production and triage issues with JMP Live control chart alerts. Action recording and extended logging to capture analytical activity performed in an interactive session and create a repeatable workflow. Drag-and-drop graph builder enhancements, including easy run charts, cumulative total statistics, and more line labeling options. A sample size explorer that supports interactive investigation of detection, sample size, and tolerance in design of experiments.

JMP Pro 16 highlights

Model screening to find the best model for investigating your question. Enhanced structural equation modeling with new measures and visualizations, model shortcuts, and interactive model comparisons. Detection limit analysis to make analysis easier and to specify lower and upper detection limits for responses in custom-designed experiments. Term selection and sentiment analysis in Text Explorer to better understand customer research and feedback.

What customers say about JMP 16 and JMP Pro 16 “I love JMP’s Structural Equation Modeling platform, and the new features in version 16 make it even more powerful.” Life on Purpose researcher and author Vic Strecher

“This new[model screening]This tool makes it even easier for users to test many different models at the same time using the same dataset. What used to take hours or days can now be done in minutes (or seconds). Anderson Mayfield, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and University of Miami

“I like many of the new features in JMP16. Machine learning, sentiment analysis, model screening, and SEM are all very popular technologies among tech enthusiasts and analytical addicts.” University, Roselinde Kessels

“I was really excited and impressed with the implementation of the measurement tools in JMP16. As a practitioner of statistical engineering and as a visual learner, I can measure the distance between averages or extreme observations. You can get great insights, for example, you can measure directly on the plot instead of calling summary statistics or summary tables. Measurement tools allow you to view and touch the data. You can. “Patrick Giuliano, Abbott

“Model screening is a very useful and efficient tool that saves time and makes it easier for everyone to access more complex statistical models.” Victor Guiller, Fuchs

“JMP16 brings two very exciting additions to the time series platform: built-in state-space smoothing model and” holdback prediction “option. Both are widely used in supply chain applications. Marie Gaudard, North Haven Group

“Currently, we have a simple option to incorporate detection limits into our analysis to get a more accurate model and detect important effects that we might otherwise have missed.” Stan Siranovich, Crucial Connection.

A fully functional 30-day free trial of JMP is available on the JMP website.

About JMPSAS In 1989, we created JMP (pronounced “jump”) to allow scientists, engineers, and other data analysts to investigate and analyze visually and interactively. Since then, JMP has grown from a single product to a family of statistical discovery tools, each tailored to meet specific needs. John Sall, co-founder and executive vice president of SAS, heads the JMP Business Unit.

SAS A leader in analysis about SAS. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you the power to know.

The product or service name for SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. is SAS Institute Inc. in the United States and other countries. Is a registered trademark or trademark of. Indicates US registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright 2021 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

