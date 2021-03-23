Google Cloud publishes carbon emissions data for all cloud regions





Google Cloud publishes data related to carbon emissions generated in each cloud region.

According to Google, since 2017, the company has been able to match 100% of its global electricity consumption with the purchase of solar and wind energy, but wants to do more. By 2030, we want to run all our global businesses carbon-free. Energy, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The company uses a number called the Carbon Free Energy Percentage (CFE%) to track progress.

“Completely decarbonizing data center power supplies is an important next step in realizing a carbon-free future and supporting Google Cloud customers in the industry’s cleanest cloud. To achieve this goal, each Google Cloud region will be powered by a combination of more and less carbon-free energy and less fossil-based energy, “the company said.

“CFE% shows the average frequency of carbon-free energy delivered to the region every hour. Maximizing the amount of carbon-free energy delivered to an application or workload, and more. Helps reduce total carbon emissions by being implemented in. Of course, CFE% is of carbon-free energy, as all regions are consistent with 100% carbon-free energy each year. It shows how well the supply matches our demand. In areas with low scores, the amount of carbon-free energy in the area does not match, which increases the time of the year.

The best performing Google Cloud regions in terms of carbon-free energy include Sao Paulo (87%) in Brazil, Finland (77%) and Oregon (89%) in the United States.

The poorest performing Google Cloud regions in terms of carbon-free energy include Sydney, Australia (11% carbon-free energy), Singapore (3%), Taiwan (19%), Las Vegas, USA (13%), and South Carolina, USA. (19%) is one of the poorest performing regions in the world.

Google Cloud also states that there is not enough data to calculate energy generation from major locations such as Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Jakarta and Montreal.

Google also provides tips for organizations that use the Google Cloud region.

Choose a low carbon region for your new application. Cloud applications tend to stay the same once built, so build and run new applications in the region with the highest CFE% available. Run batch jobs in the low carbon region. Batch workloads are often pre-planned, so choosing the region with the highest CFE% will increase the carbon-free energy supplied to the job. Set organizational policies for low-carbon regions. You can use your organization’s policies to limit the location of cloud resources to a specific region or a subset of regions. Increase the efficiency of cloud applications and reduce energy and carbon emissions.

