Intact Technology, Inc.Honors innovation and boldness as a finalist at the Moxie Awards





Reston, Virginia-(BUSINESSWIRE)-IT Software Consulting and Managed Services Company Intact Technology, Inc. Was named the 2021 Moxie Award finalist for demonstrating boldness and innovation as an integral part of his growth strategy.

Katie Jordan, chair of the 2021 Moxie Awards, said: This year’s finalists truly represent the spirit of Moxie.

Intact is recognized for redefining the future of IT services, making it more human-centric than software-centric, eliminating customer risk as much as possible, and dramatically reducing the cost and time to deliver new features. I did.

As customers accelerate their digital transformation, Intact is in increasing demand for managed services that provide everything they need to succeed, such as OpEx, predictable cost subscriptions, as well as the software itself. I will.

With this in mind, Intact developed Intact Zero, combining a human-centric implementation approach with a highly innovative managed services model in a single OpEx subscription. With this, Intact has helped public and private sector customers implement their IT modernization and transformation efforts within the biggest budget constraints seen in the last decade. Intact Zero provides customers with software, comprehensive implementation services, and fully managed services for managing and extending software with a single OpEx subscription. Intact Zero enables customers to do more in less time by eliminating implementation risk, scope creep, cost spikes, and the need for capital investment. Intact Zero will eventually change its service consumption model to match the model of its software consumption model, defining Intact as a Managed Provider Plus company, a top category of TSIA (Technology Services Industry Association) supplier models.

We promise to lead our customers to incredible success, but we and the industry have realized that neither we nor the industry can do it quickly enough using traditional consulting services approaches. In fact, the status quo approach cannot even be optimized to take advantage of low-code / no-code software platforms. It needed to be completely redesigned, and that’s what we did, said Intact CEO Jake Carter. To provide our customers with promised results and long-term impact, our team is reliable and cost-effective to enable innovation throughout the software implementation lifecycle and rapid growth and improvement after implementation. We are focusing on providing highly managed services.

About Intact Technology

Intact Technology enables IT leaders to deliver meaningful business outcomes through 100% risk-free, recruitment-focused, and surprisingly simple IT software consulting and managed services. Since 1994, we have helped the world’s largest corporate and federal IT organizations deliver influential results. See you wherever you are on your ITOM trip.

For more information, please visit our website.

