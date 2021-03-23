Is Nintendo really going to kill Mario on March 31st?





Crazy rumors are spreading on the internet that March 31st is the day Mario will die. At first glance, many may be surprised and wonder why Nintendo does that. Why does Nintendo kill such a lovely and successful character? Do they really unplug the most successful icons ever?

The simple answer is no. I don’t think Nintendo will drive Mario away.

Mario is such a symbolic character, and the fact that they drive him away will be one of the stupidest moves Nintendo has ever made.

The real reason these rumors began is that Nintendo plans to remove Super Mario 3D All-Star, Super Mario Bros. 35, Game & Watch Super Mario Bros., and Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary on March 31, 2021. Because it is. Product collection from sale.

Last year, the game world celebrated Mario’s 35th anniversary. This included Super Mario Bros. 35 Battle Royale-style video games, Games & Watches: Super Mario Bros., a collection of Mario games popular with Super Mario 3D All-Stars fans, and 35th Anniversary products. Nintendo warned last year that it would not sell these games after March 31, 2021. A move that many fans don’t like.

Battle Royale Super Mario Bros. 35 will no longer be playable after March 31st. This is also strange. However, if you purchased Super Mario 3D All Stars digitally, you will be able to play the game after March 31st, and you will not be able to purchase it for the first time after that. To be fair to Nintendo, it’s better for them to let us know about these changes than to surprise us someday when the game is gone.

However, Mario Golf: Super Rush is set to go on sale this summer, and Nintendo is confident that it will not stop producing Mario games in the future. Mario makes Nintendo a ridiculous amount each year, so getting rid of the Mario franchise would be a big financial mistake.

It can be a bit of a hassle for Nintendo to stop selling these games, but they probably have plans to re-release them later. It’s hard to believe that these games will be gone forever, but they’re still rare and a great marketing move to get gamers to jump into buying by the end of the month.

I think the main reason people are surprised is that Nintendo doesn’t fully explain their behavior. Everyone wants the situation to be a little clearer. The internet believes Mario is dying, but that’s true. The Mario franchise is worth too much. March 31st is just over a week. It will be interesting to see if more answers can be obtained on this in April.

