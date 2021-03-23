Valheim Update 0.148.6 (Today, March 23)





March 23, 2021 6:13 am EST

The latest Valheim patch notes can be found here.

Walheim continues to be one of the fastest growing properties in the game. The Viking RPG, just released in February, has already gained a player base of over 6 million and breaks Steam’s simultaneous player record.

However, currently the game is for Early Access only. This means that some important features, locations, quests, etc. are missing from the game.

Thankfully, Iron Gate created a roadmap for this year, in the meantime detailing everything it plans to bring to Valheim, updating the game to smaller, more awkward bugs.

Today, the game received another bugfix update. Here are all the details you’ll need from the March 23 update in Walheim:

A new patch has been uploaded! # Valheim https: //t.co/35jFdYtW8e

Walheim (@Valheimgame) March 23, 2021

What will change with today’s Valheim March 23 update?

As always, these updates aren’t a big deal. The March 23 update fixes various bugs, including:

Valheim March 23 Updated full patch notes

Buckle Inn, here’s a complete patch note for the latest Walheim update:

* Damaged when campfires, bonfires, and hearths are damaged * Increased chest inventory space increased to 64 * All boss drops can now float in water * Sunk basement entrance Tweaked (to prevent clogging of tombstones) * Fixed item wood tower shield rotation Stand * Increased Deathskeet and Drake trophy drop rate * Fixed HP for 1 and 2 star creatures * Night Wolves spawning on the wolf are now easier to tame (after you start tame you have to stop trying to escape and despawn) * Harpoon no longer works with bosses * In-game console by default Disabled (add startup argument -console to enable) * The console command to enable developer / debug commands has been changed to devcommands from imacheater and a warning message has been added. * Improved enemy projectile response system * Adjusted battle ax (easier to attack multiple enemies) * Player knockback power is affected by device speed modifier (IE heavy gear is enemies) (Reduces knockback from) * Black Forest Stone Tower tweaks * Word system fixes (you no longer place new words where n enemy words overlap) * Comfort calculations have been fixed * Failed to connect error message Fixed * Fixed snake trophy stack * Fixed missing modder spawn location in some worlds (Note: genloc for existing worlds) You need to run the command manually with the development command enabled to generate a new location in your local game, this is only needed if you have this problem in a particular world, this is less common) * Megingjord item-Corrider fix * Added slight usage delay to Hammer, Hoe & Cultivator * Added removal of automatic repeat by hammer * Improved network bandwidth handling (low bandwidth) You should work better with the connection and use a higher data rate if possible) * Fix Dolmen location (prevents topstones from falling for no reason) * Remove items from items Fixed-not always syncing item statistics * You can press the refresh button on the server list before the entire list is downloaded * Improved poor connection detection * Client connects Fixed an issue where the server would send more data the longer it was done * Lo calibration update

What else is on the Walheim Roadmap?

There are four major updates coming to Walheim in 2021. They are Haas and Home, Wolf Cults, Ships and Seas, and a new biome called Mistland.

