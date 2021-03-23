TP-Link Kasa camera integrates nicely with Google Assistant





I love to keep an eye on my house all day long, with a series of security cameras around the property, centered around Google Nest. However, the simple fact is that Google’s system doesn’t fit all niches and ignores issues such as cost and local storage. That’s where TP-Link Kasa comes in, offering great flexibility hardware at an affordable price and some of the best Google Assistant integrations currently available.

TP-Link Kasa camera and Google Assistant

It’s no secret that the game best integrated with Google Home and Google Assistant is its own Nest Cam, but Id claims that TP-Link is the second closest.

Like most light bulbs, smart plugs, and other products that appear in the app, you can easily pair your TP-Link Kasa camera to your Google Assistant via the Home app. Unfortunately, the Kasa cam doesn’t show up in the Google Home app along with the stream because it’s currently only showing on the Nest camera, but the integration doesn’t just require Google to show the feed.

Show me the camera in the living room alongside Hey Google. The TP-Links Kasa camera actually appears as a practical button on the Google Assistant’s smart display. This is something that the Wyze camera, an equivalent and equally affordable option, doesn’t offer frustratingly.

In terms of performance, we found that the Kasa camera video feed and Google Assistant feed load times via the Kasa app are similar. In each case, it only took about 5 seconds for the live feed to load, but sometimes I had problems. However, when viewed in the Google Assistant, there was a slight delay in the live stream, which can take a few seconds at any time.

So this integration isn’t at the same level as the Nest Camera, but it’s one of the closest I’ve tried so far, and it’s a great way to add a Kasa camera to Google Home.

Affordable indoor recording with Kasa Spot & Spot Pan SD card backup

Let’s start with the basics. Kasa Spot is a simple indoor camera with basic functionality. The wide-angle lens makes it easy to shoot the entire room and shoot at 1080p resolution. The $ 35 camera sits on an adjustable base and draws power from the microUSB.

What are the benefits of KasaSpot over NestCam? In addition to the price difference of nearly $ 100, Spot also has the advantage of providing a local backup of its footage to the microSD card. This means you can enjoy 24/7 recording without having to process your expensive monthly subscription. This also has a privacy advantage, as TP-Link does not store data from this camera specifically in the cloud, but it is balanced against the drawback that data can be lost if the camera breaks. ..

But for $ 34.99, I think this camera is a win. As a longtime Wyze user, I’m very happy with the TP-Links app and KasaSpot’s Google Assistant integration into the standard WyzeCam. Even at an affordable price, you can cover more homes with your camera than Nest.

To conclude the spot, let’s talk about another perk that is easy to miss. Given the size, the speaker quality of bidirectional audio is very good. It’s not perfect, but it’s really good considering what you’re using it for. It’s certainly big enough to fill a decent sized room.

Built on all the strengths of regular Kasa Spot, including the microSD, the Kasa Spot Pan not only rotates the camera around the base, but also allows you to see up and down to some extent, adding a 360-degree view. I will. This isn’t a new idea, as Wyze, Eufy, and other brands have comparable models, but Im is a pretty big fan of TP-Links implementations. In the camera design, a fixed base with a spherical top rotates to capture the point you are looking for. The pan moves very smoothly and the motor is very quiet.

You can’t use the Google Assistant to control the position of your camera. That feature is only available within the TP-Link Kasa app. The app also provides quite a few ways to take advantage of 360 degree bread. In addition to manual control, you can set specific points and quickly move to the viewpoint. These viewpoints are also available in patrol mode, which moves between each of the four points per minute. Kasa Spot Pan sells for $ 44.99, but Amazon often buys it for $ 34.99.

Casa Cam Outdoor Home Security with Siren

Outside of your home is also the Kasa Cam Outdoor. This camera typically sells for about $ 90 on Amazon and offers 1080p video, cloud storage, and the same robust Google Assistant integration that TP-Link offers on other cameras.

The main advantage of this system over Nest Cam Outdoor is cost, Google offers $ 199, but TP-Link offers the same recording resolution and weatherproof hardware for about half the price. The magnetic mount also works well and requires two screws to mount it outside the house. But I wish the attached cable was a little longer. There wasn’t much range to place it at the required height and desired location. You can use a USB expansion cable, but I’m worried outdoors.

Another useful advantage of this camera is that it has a siren alongside speakers for two-way communication. For home security, this is legally useful. Although not triggered automatically, this large siren will almost certainly stop thieves and draw attention to your home from your neighbors when activated remotely. Sirens can reach 80db and aren’t exactly deafening, but they make a loud noise that you can hear from a distance on a relatively quiet street.

I’m pretty happy with this camera overall, but it’s not without some flaws. First, the stream isn’t always perfectly stable as it passes through the Google Assistant. Nest Hub often crashes after a few minutes, but another drawback is storage. The current model, the KC200, only supports cloud storage. Event-based recordings are available for free for the first two years, but only for two days. Then you have to pay a monthly fee. The upcoming new model solves this problem with a microSD card slot. If that’s your preference, I recommend waiting for that model.

Buy a TP-Link Kasa camera

