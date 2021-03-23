Lenovo’s new rugged Windows 10 laptop for students with AMD and Intel CPUs starts at just $ 299.





Lenovo is the dominant force in the education market and has a wealth of laptops that cover a variety of prices. Today, the company announced four new Windows laptops that aim to continue that tradition.

These laptops range in price from $ 299 to $ 429 and don’t exceed your budget. And because all four meet the MIL-SPEC 801H durability standards, students won’t break their laptops on the first day of class.

Lenovo 14w Gen 2: Powerful and Affordable

The Lenovo 14w Gen 2 uses the AMD 3015e processor aimed at meeting the needs of the education market with ample power and battery life. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and either 128GB of eMMC storage or 256GB of M.2 SSD. As is often the case with Lenovo, there are plenty of display options. The base model starts with a 14-inch HD panel with up to 220 knits of brightness and bests with a 14-inch FHD IPS touch panel with up to 300 knits of brightness.

14w Gen 2 focuses on education by supporting Microsoft Learning Tools such as team integration and Flipgrid video sharing. A 720p HD front-facing camera and dual microphones help keep students interested during distance learning and include a physical privacy shutter.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

As mentioned earlier, laptops are up to young user riggers who aren’t always careful. For that, it has a water resistant keyboard, reinforced ports, and mechanically fixed keys.

Wi-Fi 6 support is a welcome addition to these affordable laptops, and the array of ports eliminates the need for students and teachers to maintain a collection of dongle bags and docking stations. .. The 14w Gen 2 features a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A inputs, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone / microphone combo jack.

Lenovo claims that the 14w Gen 2 lasts 10 hours on charge, but AMD is impressed with battery life in recent years, but its own tests are coming back to see if this is true. Of course I will wait.

The 14w Gen is reasonably portable at 12.8 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches and 3.2 lbs, so it should fit comfortably in most backpacks. The laptop looks smooth with its only color option, Storm Black.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo 100w, 300w, 500w Gen 3

The rest of the new lineup consists of 3rd generation entries in the 100w, 300w and 500w lines. The 100w and 300w rely on the same AMD 3015e processor as on the 14w Gen2, but the 500w chooses the Intel Pentium N6000 processor.

All three provide support for Microsoft Learning Tools, meet the MIL-SPEC 801H standard, including a water resistant keyboard, and are available in a single blue option with a spotted white pattern. Despite all the similarities, there are some important differences that make different models suitable for different students.

Lenovo 100w Gen 3

The Lenovo 100w Gen 3 comes with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 250-knit brightness HD display. Like the rest of Lenovo’s lineup, the integrated 720p webcam includes a physical privacy shutter.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The port is very impressive for an entry-level model with a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 input, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4b, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The 100w Gen 3 supports fast charging with a supported 65W charger and claims a battery life of 10 hours. At 2.76 lbs and 11.4 x 8 x 0.78 inches, it should fit in a smaller backpack.

Lenovo 300w and 500w Gen 3

Both 300w and 500w are convertible and add a 360 degree sync hinge to the equation. Combined with a Corning Gorilla Glass protected touch screen, this makes it a very flexible learning tool. From a standard clam shell, you can easily fold it into a tent, presentation, or tablet mode for a variety of use cases.

The display not only supports touch input and stylus input with the optional AES pen, but also features pencil touch technology, allowing students to write with a standard second pencil at no extra cost. You can enter it more accurately.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The 300w contains 4GB of RAM and 128GB of M.2 SSD, while the 500w can hold up to 8GB of RAM with the same 128GB of M.2 SSD. Both feature the same 11.6-inch, 1336 x 768 pixel (HD) Corning Gorilla Glass touch display and 250 nits of brightness.

The ports are the same for 300w and 500w. USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, 2 USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 1.4b port, microSD card reader, audio jack. Finally, for added security, both laptops have Kensington NanoSaver lock slots.

In addition to Wi-Fi 6, both 300w and 500w have optional 4G LTE support for learning environments without Wi-Fi available.

In addition to the 720p front webcam with built-in privacy shutter, the 500w comes standard with a 5MP “world-facing” camera on the back. It is also available as a 300w option. This is a great tool for students who often capture photos and videos for assignments and show teachers what the classroom looks like.

The 300w and 500w Chromebooks are the same size and weight, 11.4 x 8 x 0.78 inches and 2.9 lbs.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Outlook

Lenovo’s new line of Windows-based educational laptops gives a solid first impression with affordability, rugged durability, and some unique features that are very attractive to both students and teachers. Give

The 14w Gen 2 and 300w Gen 3 will ship in May 2021 and will start at $ 334 and $ 359, respectively. The 100w Gen 3 and 500w Gen 3 will arrive in June 2021 from $ 299 and $ 429.

Best deals on Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos