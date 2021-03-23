macOS 11.3 Big Sur brings control of keyboard games





Despite the fact that apps developed for the iPad and iPhone also run natively on the Apple Silicon Mac, very few game developers have ported games from iOS to the Mac. This is probably because the Mac isn’t enough for games and applications that rely on game controllers and touch controls, but it should change in macOS 11.3 Big Sur.

The fourth beta, released a little over a week ago, includes an alternative emulation of controllers and touches, reported by MacRumors following reader tips.

When you run the iPhone or iPad app on your macOS 11.3 M1 Mac, you will be able to access the new panel from the app’s settings.

Under Game Control Options, you will be able to map keyboard buttons to your game controller and touch alternatives.

For example, the X button on the controller maps to the letter Q on the keyboard, and W, A, S, and D act as directional arrows.

These buttons also act as “touch choices” for rotating the view. The spacebar is used to emulate the A button. The arrow keys on your Mac keyboard are used for swiping.

The Touch Alternative and the game controller are independent of each other, but you can only use one of the two features at a time.

These keyboard solutions are aimed at people who don’t have a game controller. Many game controllers are already compatible with Mac, and with the release of macOS 11.3, the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox One X controllers will be supported. Read how to use a PS4 or Xbox One controller on Mac.

For more information on games on Mac, see Summary of Best Games on Mac and Best Mac for Games.

This report was first published on Macwelt. Translated by Karen Haslam.

