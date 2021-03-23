Amazon doubles when trying to make a game in a new studio led by a former Rainbow Six Siege developer





Image: Ubisoft

Amazon announced today that it will open a new game studio in Montreal, led by a former Rainbow Six Siege developer, to work on a new multiplayer game.

The new studio, which will join the existing companies in Seattle, Orange County and San Diego, will be led by Ubisoft veterans Luc Bouchard, Xavier Marquis, Alexandre Remy and Romain Rimokh, who worked on tactical shooter and microtransaction development. Powerhouse Rainbow Six Siege.

The highly skilled and experienced teams of the new Montreal Studios share our commitment to creating best-in-class online games and a wealth of knowledge to build a deep, community-focused multiplayer experience. And bring passion. In a press release. Hartman, a Grand Theft Auto veteran and NBA 2K publisher Take-Two, was hired just a few years ago to solve Amazon’s game development problems.

This year’s and final report by Bloomberg and Wired reveals many of the tech giant’s problems with making games. Last year, Amazon released the team-based shooter Crucible, but the flop was so bad that it wasn’t released a few months later and eventually shut down altogether. Amazon’s other big game, the New World MMO, was originally scheduled to be released in May last year, but is now scheduled to be released in August, three times later this year.

Google recently announced a complete withdrawal from game development, closing Stadia’s first-party studio less than two years after it got off to a good start, but Amazon, at least for now, despite its recent performance. It seems that he is maintaining the course. Part of today’s announcement is a hiring pitch that seeks to attract other talents to get the new studios and projects on track. However, it is unclear if we can actually see the light of day.

