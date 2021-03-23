How to use the new Chrome OS Tab Manager





Google has finally introduced a user-friendly tab manager properly designed for Chrome OS. Jack Warren shows how easy it is to work.

Image: Jack Warren

Google aims to make Chrome OS as efficient and user-friendly as possible. To date, one of the things they’ve really hit and missed is tab management. Yes, there are many tab manager add-ons available from the Chrome Web Store, but many of them either have too many features or don’t work as expected. What’s missing is a user-pleasing midpoint that retains only the functionality needed to simplify the management of too many tabs. Don’t get me wrong. Google tried various iterations of tab management, but failed miserably.

It’s over now, as Google has finally offered its promised Tabnirvana.

It is not a tab manager for tab grouping, tab sharing, tab renaming or cloning. Google’s Tab Manager has only one job to make it easy to work with when you have a figurative metric ton tab open, and it works really well.

Let me show you how easy it is to manage tabs with this tool.

Things necessary

This feature is only available on Chrome OS and cannot be found on Chrome running on another platform. This feature is only available in recent updates to the platform. I’m currently running Chrome OS 88.4324.85, but a new tab manager is available and ready to use.

To find out which version of Chrome OS you are running[設定]Open and[Chrome OSについて]Click. The version number is displayed at the top of the window (Figure A).

Figure A

Check the release number of your Chrome OS device.

To make this even easier, the new tab manager does not need to be installed except for Chrome OS updates.

How to use Chrome OS Tab Manager

Open Chrome on your Chromebook.[新しいタブ]You can use this feature if you see a down arrow to the right of the button (Figure B).

Figure B

Chrome OS[タブマネージャー]button.

Clicking on that button or pressing the Ctrl + Shift + a key combination will bring up a dropdown listing all currently open tabs (Figure C).

Figure C

All currently open tabs in Chrome.

There are two ways to find the tab you are looking for:

You can scroll through the list to find it.

The nice thing about searching is that you can find the words in the title of your website. For example, if you have many sites that have “news” in their title, you can search for “news” to view those sites. The search is a bit vague, so you don’t have to match the case exactly.

When you find the site you want to work with in the dropdown, click on it to move the focus in your browser.Or, if it’s a tab you want to close, it’s associated with the tab[X]Click ([タブマネージャー](Dropdown), the tab closes without first moving.

Here are all the features in Chrome OS Tab Manager. It’s a daunting task, but with the simplicity and ease of use you’d expect from a Chromebook platform.

Chrome OS Tab Manager won’t surprise you with its great looks and awe-inspiring features. However, what it does is make the work more efficient. Especially if you tend to work with tabs that are open enough that you can’t see what’s displayed at the top of your browser.

This new feature should be considered a must-have for all Chromebook power users. Upgrade your Chrome OS now to further enhance your Chromebook experience.

