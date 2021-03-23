So-called pirates are working when publishers fail to save the game





Image: Sony / Kotaku / 3Dsculptor (Shutterstock)

Yesterday, TheGamer reported that Sony plans to shut down the online PS3, PS Vita, and PSP stores that serve these older consoles. This hasn’t been confirmed yet, and Sony hasn’t responded to Kotakus’ request for comment, but Internet discourse over this potentially annoying news quickly swirled.

Without these stores, PS3, PS Vita, and PSP players will not be able to purchase new digital games. We don’t have specific details about what’s going on yet, but many PlayStation gamers are naturally worried about the continued viability of digital purchases.

One of the kneeling reactions I often see when this kind of thing happens is people who advertise the dominance of physical media. Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo believe that discs and cartridges cannot be taken away after the digital version of the game has been delisted or otherwise unavailable. However, physical media is not a savior, so many consider it a savior.

Turn the disc over! Photo: Yoshiwa Tsuno / AFP (Getty Images)

To get started, physical games are often expensive and difficult to access. Many games are missing. Over time, game carts and discs can become valuable collector’s items, and many people may not be able to afford them, let alone track their copies. And it assumes that you have the classic hardware you need and that it’s working properly. You should also expect the game in question to be physically released.

The rise of small digital-only games is amazing. The smaller team brought us some really great experiences, some of which only worked as cheaper, download-only titles. But if the digital game can only be found in a single store, such as the Wii Shop, then one company only needs to stop Ehshut to effectively remove the game from the world.

Also, even if the store is up and running, there is no guarantee that the company that runs the store will be able to play older digital games on the latest hardware. This is the case for the PS5, which has a small list of PS4 games and doesn’t play PS3 games at all (only a few can be played on PS Now, which is not the most attractive outlook). Switch also doesn’t support older Wii digital games. This lack of backward compatibility leaves digital collections behind on the original platform.

What you may notice is that the real villain of video game storage is not expensive physical media, digital stores, or sick old consoles: only interested in making a profit, future generations Do little to help save their work for. ..

The problem is that doing so will often benefit them.

Kate Archer is more suitable.Image: WB Game / Monolith

Take No One Lives Forever, a classic shooter released in 2000, as an example. At that time, it was a very well-received hit. However, a few years later, after the physical copy was exhausted and no digital release was found, it became impossible to (legally) obtain and play NOLF on modern PCs.

In 2014, Night Dive Studios, a publisher / developer dedicated to the resurgence of old games, considered bringing NOLF to modern storefronts. I’ve discovered a complex corporate-owned network where companies like Activision don’t even know if they own the rights. Finally, months of research, negotiations, and discussions with lawyers have revealed that Warner Bros. is (probably) detaining them. When Nightdive proposed a license agreement to Warner to revive the game, Warner Bros. would have cost little, but the answer was no. WB wasn’t interested in publishing NOLF or working on IP with anyone else. That was it. The beloved classic PC game was left dead in the ditch while the big business defended its corpse. No one could play it.

Well, it’s not perfect. You see, you can play No One Lives Forever now, but you can’t because of WB or Activision. Instead, you have to break the law. The fan-released version of Rock Paper Shotgun looks great and is fully patched. This is all thanks to the real hero. Preservatives broke intellectual property laws to keep the game alive after the contract expired, darkened storefronts, and shut down official servers.

This kind of actual preservation is rarely done by businesses. Instead, a community is formed around the game and keeps it alive for years beyond its normal commercial lifespan. These people are doing some impressive things. Watch the ongoing work on the unofficial but great PC port of Super Mario 64. Or just a few days ago, the Hidden Palace uploaded over 700 PlayStation 2 game prototypes and development builds, revealing and saving a huge game history in one fall plunge.

Lots of shiny DVDs … Image: Sony / Kotaku

Meanwhile, publishers like Nintendo are using lawyers to crack down on the availability of ROMs that can be played on game emulators that are no longer sold. Nintendo explicitly limits the period for which certain games are sold. There is nothing useful in preserving these works. In fact, it positively undermines efforts to do so.

I find this situation frustrating and sad. The best way to play a huge number of old games in 2021 is to (illegally) download the ROM and play it with an enthusiastic emulation app. What’s even more frustrating to me is that there are legal options that benefit both publishers and players, help keep old games relevant, and sometimes expand their fan base.

This is: Release all games on your PC, preferably with source code. The release of PC games with source code makes certain aspects of game storage much easier, and even the oldest games could survive for decades to come. This frees the game from being tied to a single platform and the whims of the capitalist who published it.

This is not a barbaric and unproven theory. One of the most ported and played classic games is the original Doom. id Software released the source code in 1997, just four years after Dooms went on sale. Since then, fans have created numerous source ports for the game, and Dooms can be played on almost any device with a screen.

As a result, Doom remains relevant. This is important. The source port makes it very easy to play without having to buy Doom (just a quick search for the content files you need), but it doesn’t hurt your IP. Id argues against it! One of the reasons Doom still exists is that DLC has just been significantly expanded in the latest games in the series. The people of Doom Eternalis still have a dislike for Doom in 2021. With just a few clicks, the enthusiastic community has taken the source code in unexpected directions.

Sure, most games aren’t as great as Doom, but when good source code becomes available, you might be surprised that a number of games are suddenly ported to any number of weird platforms. .. Heck, PS Vita, who died as a door nail (at least commercially), got a great port of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, thanks to fans who reverse engineered the game code. Imagine the goodwill that Rockstar would have earned if it actually officially released the source itself.

Doomguy hanging with a friend. Image: id / Bethesda

If you’re a big publisher tycoon, that’s an important point. Make it easy for fans to play the game years later. That way, you’ll get long-term rewards. We will release it on PC first and then release the source code later. Think of it as an investment. The community spends years improving the game, porting it to new platforms, and maintaining relevance. And when that time comes and you want to create a new game in your franchise, you’re waiting for your audience.

For small businesses and developers, we understand that source code releases are not always feasible. However, if you want to play the game on your old phone or smart refrigerator within 20 years, at least try removing the PC port. (And to be fair, most small developers and publishers have already done this! So thank you.)

Sony’s potential to close PSN stores reminds us that all our digital products and libraries will probably disappear someday. We need to do more to keep the game alive in the future. There aren’t enough occasional limited run releases, remakes, and remasters. Leading publishers need to step up and do more, especially for games that are no longer sold. If you don’t want to join the community of pirates and mods and save your games, you should at least try to sell your games on your PC. Or even better, release the source code to allow fans to play these games in the future.

It may be easy to focus on today, but forget about the future. So-called pirates do not, so thank God for it.

