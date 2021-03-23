Software as a Medical Device-Unraveling the Mystery of EUMDR-Med-Tech Innovation





Thomas ET, Freyr’s Senior Associate of Medical Devices, explains how EUMDR applies to companies that use software as a medical device (SaMD).

SaMDis integrates software, medical devices and connectivity and uses a variety of terminology used by various regulatory bodies, including SaMD by the International Medical Device Regulatory Forum (IMDRF) and Medical Device Software (MDSW) by the European Commission. It is the result of evolving high-end technology. Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG). The SaMD market is expected to grow from $ 18.49 billion in 2019 to $ 86.45 billion in 2027, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.

According to the European Commissions Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG), Medical Device Software (MDSW) is intended to be used alone or in combination for the purposes specified in the Medical Device Definition in Medical Article 2 (1). This is the software. Device Regulation (EU) 2017/745, regardless of whether the software is independent or promotes or influences the use of the device. To qualify as an MDSW, the software itself requires medical purposes. MDSW must meet the definition of medical device, software, or in vitro diagnostic medical device. Keynote speeches in determining MDSW according to EUMDR include:

MDSW may be independent by having its own intended medical purpose and by itself meeting the definition of a medical device. If the software drives or influences (hardware) medical devices and also has medical purposes, it is certified as MDSW. The software may be certified as MDSW regardless of its location (for example, acting as an additional feature of a cloud, computer, mobile phone, or hardware medical device) MDSW is a healthcare professional or layperson (patient, etc.) May be intended for use by. Or other users) If the software is not MDSW, but the manufacturer intends it as an accessory to a medical device or in vitro diagnostic medical device, they are included in the scope of the MDR.

Software that directly controls medical equipment (hardware). Provides immediate decision trigger information (such as glucose meter software). We support medical professionals (such as ECG interpretation software). It is intended to process, analyze, create, or modify medical information when the software is managed for medical purposes (for example, search images for findings that support clinical hypotheses regarding the diagnosis or evolution of treatment). .. Independent software by having the intended medical purpose. It runs on a variety of remote operating systems (for example, as an additional feature of cloud, computer, mobile phone, or hardware medical device) and is certified as MDSW according to EUMDR. Software for non-medical purposes, such as billing, staff planning, or simple searches that refer to information retrieval, is not certified as MDSW.

MDSW is divided into four classes, Class I (low risk), Class IIa (medium risk), Class IIb (medium / high risk), and Class III (high risk), based on the inherent risks associated with the intended use. It is classified. Rule 3.3 of Annex VIII of Rule (EU) 2017/745 applies to software that affects the use of devices and independent software. In addition, MDR Recital 5 and IMDRF International Guidance introduced a new classification rule 11 specifically for software. It explains the importance of the information provided by the active device and categorizes it into a healthcare decision (patient management) in combination with the healthcare situation (patient). Condition). In addition to the intended use, the medical scenario in which MDSW is used, such as critical, severe, or non-serious, determines the class of MDSW.

* Highly important when used to treat or diagnose health, moderately important when used to promote clinical management, important when used to provide information for clinical management The degree will be low.

Software aimed at providing information used to make decisions for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes has implications that such decisions can cause death or irreversible deterioration of a person’s health. Except in some cases, it falls into class IIa. Class III; or serious deterioration of a person’s health or surgical intervention. In this case, it falls into class IIb. Software intended to monitor physiological processes falls into Class IIa unless it is intended to monitor important physiological parameters. However, Class IIb and all other software products are classified as Class I if the nature of the parameter variation can pose an imminent risk to the patient.

All SaMDs undergo a clinical evaluation. A clinical assessment of SaMD is a series of ongoing activities carried out in the assessment and analysis of clinical safety, efficacy, and performance of SaMD, as the manufacturer intended in the SaMD definition statement. There are three factors to consider when conducting a clinical evaluation: valid clinical relevance or scientific validity, analytical validation and clinical validation or performance. The components do not represent a clear step-by-step approach, but they do show methodological principles for generating clinical evidence.

Effective clinical relevance is an indicator level of clinical acceptance, and how much meaning and confidence can be assigned to the clinical significance of SaMD output in the intended medical and clinical or physiological conditions. is. Analytical verification means that the software is correctly constructed with reliable input data, produces output data with an appropriate level of accuracy, reproducibility, and reproducibility, and the software meets the specifications that meet the needs and intended use of the user. Provides confirmed evidence of. Clinical validation of SaMD is based not only on the medical situation, but also on its ability to produce clinically meaningful output for its intended use.

The manufacturer shall establish and maintain a clinical evaluation plan (CEP) and define the criteria applied to generate the required clinical evidence based on the characteristics of MDSW. Manufacturers identify relevant data regarding device performance and / or safety and unresolved data issues or gaps, demonstrating available data and compliance with General Safety and Performance Requirements (GSPR) You shall analyze the relevance to what you do and document the data and its assessment. Clinical evidence derived from it in the Clinical Evaluation Report (CER). Clinical assessments shall be updated and documented throughout the MDSW lifecycle in relation to the data obtained from the implementation of the manufacturer’s Post-Market Clinical Follow-up / Post-Market Performance Follow-up (PMCF / PMPF) program. ..

To access the European market, the device is expected to comply with all European regulatory requirements for health, safety and the environment and must be CE certified. All MDSW class foreign manufacturers shall appoint an Authorized Agent (EC REP) located in the EU and qualified to handle regulatory issues. You will need to label the device with the name and address of the EC REP and obtain a single registration number from EUDAMED (when available). The CE marking can be obtained by the following procedure.

Classification and evaluation of medical equipment Establishing a quality management system (QMS) for product design, manufacturing process, and quality to ensure that it is safe and effective. File must be edited Audit by the Notifying Authority Class I devices are not subject to QMS audit by the Notifying Authority, other device classes are audited by the Notifying Authority, and upon successful completion of the audit, against the facility’s declaration of conformity An ISO 13485 certificate will be issued. Make a declaration for class IMDSW. Check the compatibility and attach the CE marking. For all other device classes, if the audit is successful, the notifying authority will issue a CE marking certificate and then prepare a Declaration of Conformity document. UDI Assignment to Medical Device Software (MDSW)-Connects software with basic UDI-DI (Device Identifier), same intended purpose, risk class, basic design and manufacturing characteristics. Changes that change the original performance, software safety, or interpretation of the data (new or changed algorithms, database structures, operating platforms, architectures, user interfaces, new channels for interoperability, etc.) are important. Is considered and a new one is needed. UDI Post CE Mark Compliance-Registers the device and its unique device identifier (UDI) in the EUDAMED database (when available). The UDI must be on the label. For Class I devices, you need to keep the technical files and CER up to date. For other device classes, clinical evaluation, PMS (post-marketing surveillance), and PMCF (post-marketing clinical follow-up) activities must be performed to maintain certification. The ISO 13485 certification needs to be renewed annually and the CE certification is valid for up to 5 years, but is reviewed during the annual surveillance audit. The notifying body conducts an annual audit to ensure continued compliance with the MDR and is invalid if the audit fails.Device CE marking certificate

Software-driven medical devices are becoming increasingly important due to their ability to be hardware-independent and process accurate information for end users. SaMD is constantly evolving, presenting opportunities and challenges for device organizations and regulators. Therefore, SaMD’s regulatory paradigm is being piloted for better innovation while ensuring patient safety and clinical efficacy. SaMD developers can navigate EUMDR regulations from definitional aspects, qualification criteria, classification, clinical evaluation, CE certification, and QMS. For the benefit of continuous innovation and public health, SaMD manufacturers understand the proposed regulations and employ robust systems that support the functionality of all devices and software according to the recommendations of EU MDR regulations. We need to ensure quality and compliant patient care.

