Gevo hires Dr. Paul Bloom as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer Nasdaq: GEVO





Englewood, Colorado, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced that Dr. Paul Bloom has joined Gevo as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. Bloom has played a range of commercial and technical roles at Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) for the past two decades. More recently, Dr. Bloom was Vice President of Sustainable Materials and former General Manager of Evolution Chemicals, leading the development and commercialization of the company’s renewable chemicals portfolio. In addition, he had global responsibility for the company’s new process technology pipeline and partnerships with the chemical industry.

“I’m glad Paul Bloom has joined us. He brings strong technical depth and business development experience, which we use when developing renewable chemical and material aspects of our business. I’m looking forward to that, “said Dr. Patrick R. Gruber. CEO of Gevo. Dr. Gruber went on to say, “Paul has seen what works and what doesn’t in the fields of renewable chemicals, plastics and fuels. He could be added to our team. I’m lucky. ”

“I have evaluated and commercialized multiple technologies over the years. I think Gevo has a great technology for tackling greenhouse gas emissions. Drop-in net-zero hydrocarbon fuel products It is urgently needed and will make a difference in the transportation sector. Gevo’s portfolio also includes renewable chemicals that can meet the unmet needs of the circular economy. For example, these high performance plants. Base products have the potential to enter the automotive industry, durable products and consumer products, “says Dr. Bloom. “In my opinion, it’s likely to help provide more sustainable alternatives to customers and consumers while delivering excellent performance. I’m excited to be part of the Gevo team and Gevo We look forward to supporting your growth, “added Dr. Bloom.

The mission of GevoGevos is to convert renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transport fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel. When these fuels burn, they can have zero greenhouse gas emissions as measured throughout the product life cycle. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in the production process, carbon strength (greenhouse gas level). Is a low-carbon fuel with significantly reduced. Gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels throughout their life cycle). Gevos products perform as well as or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing fuel issues, Gevos technology also makes it possible to make certain plastics, such as polyester, with more sustainable ingredients. Gevos’ ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuel market depends on the price of oil and the value of reducing carbon emissions, which increases greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo is a proven and patented technology that enables the use of a variety of low carbon sustainable raw materials to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuels and diesel fuels. Believes that it creates the potential for project and corporate profits. Justify building a multi-billion dollar business.

Gevo believes that the Argonne National Laboratory’s GREET model is the best available standard for lifecycle inventory or LCI science-based measurements.

For more information, please visit the Gevos website: www.gevo.com

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements in the sense of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including but not limited to the employment of Dr. Paul. Bloom, Gevos Technology, Gevos Products, Gevos’ ability to produce products with zero greenhouse gas emissions, and other statements that are not purely historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Gevo’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors should be careful not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are stated only as of the date they were created and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements as a result of new information, future events, etc. Suppose. Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but these statements carry many risks and uncertainties, and the actual results are those forward-looking statements. It may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in the description of. Form 10’s annual report details the risks and uncertainties that may differ from those shown in these forward-looking statements, as well as the risks associated with Gevo’s business in general. See Risk Disclosure in the book. Gevo’s K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and other documents submitted by Gevo to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

