Asus shows that Nvidia’s RTX 3000 GPU supply has declined

Given the demand, I think Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphics card production will increase. However, PC vendor Asus says prices are rising due to lack of supply.

Last week, Asus hosted an investor event. At this event, executives forecast revenue for the first quarter of this year. Surprisingly, PC vendors forecast sales of components, including Asus-branded RTX 3000 graphics cards, down 5-10% from the fourth quarter of last year.

“In the graphics card question, the main problem right now is the lack of shipments of Nvidia (GPU), which can lead to supply constraints. Prices are rising due to lack of supplies.” , Asus co-CEO Xu Xie Yue said. “Everyone is struggling to get the unit.”

Sue added that it is difficult to determine when the shortage will end. But he found some of the lower-than-expected yields from Nvidia’s manufacturing partner Samsung, which mass-produces GPU chips for RTX 3000 cards.

“We currently speculate that yields from upstream suppliers are not going well,” Sue said during the event. “It led to such a big shortage.”

Another bad news is that Asus could raise the price of its graphics cards even further in the first half of this year due to continued supply shortages. The company previously pointed out that it raised prices in January and raised costs as tariffs on parts, manufacturing and the Trump era came into effect again. As a result, the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 has gone from $ 729 when it first launched to $ 1,069.

However, the company is just one of several GPU vendors. Others include Gigabyte, MSI, EVGA and Zotac. Therefore, Asus’ outlook may not represent the industry as a whole. Still, we’ve been monitoring PC graphics card sales for the past six months, leaving products out of stock at all major retailers. What doesn’t help the problem is how professional cryptocurrency miners buy cards and steal supplies from consumers. This allows Scalper to charge obscenely high prices on RTX 3000 cards on eBay.

Nvidia declined to comment. Sue’s comments were spoken in Chinese and translated into English by this journalist.

