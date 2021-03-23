Clubhouse app for Android is a fake download at your own risk





Clubhouse has skyrocketed in popularity with iOS devices over the past few months, but Android smartphones are out of the loop. Currently, hackers are trying to take advantage of the lack of an audio chat app in the Google Play store by offering downloads for Android. guess what? It’s malware.

Security research team ESET has discovered a Trojan horse program on a fake Clubhouse website that offers an audio chat app for Android. Whatever you do, don’t download it.

Android clubhouse is fake

Currently, the invitation-only chat app is only available on the App Store. That is, there is no official Android version (yet).However, a very similar Clubhouse website under the address “join clubhouse”[.]In other words, mobi is trying to trick Android users into believing in Clubhouse.

Unfortunately, fake websites are at the forefront of delivering malicious malware that can steal the personal login information of victims of up to 458 online services. This includes cryptocurrency exchange, messaging apps such as Whatsapp, and popular social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix.

“The website looks real. Malware researcher Lukas Stefanko said,” Frankly, this is a properly executed copy of a legitimate Clubhouse website, but users[Google Playで入手]Click to automatically download the app to your device. .. In contrast, legitimate websites always redirect users to Google Play instead of downloading the Android Package Kit (APK for short) directly. “

If the user is fooled by the download, a Trojan horse program called “BlackRock” creates an overlay on the list of targeted apps and prompts the user to log in when they open one of the apps. When the user enters their credentials, the overlay records the login information for hackers to view and use.

To make matters worse, malware can even bypass SMS-based two-factor authentication. This means that text messages can be intercepted, according to ESET research. Wow.

Either way, the Clubhouse app for Android doesn’t exist yet, so don’t download it. However, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison says that popular apps will be released on Android “within a few months”, so Android users are looking forward to it. If you are thinking of downloading the audio chat app, please visit the official website or the App Store.

Best Google Pixel 4a 5G Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

18GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

1GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

4GB data

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos