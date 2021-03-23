Help the newsroom experiment with AI





The Journalism AI report says journalists around the world are eager to collaborate with researchers to explore the benefits of AI, especially when it comes to collecting, producing and delivering news.

To facilitate collaboration, the London School of Economics and Political Science journalism think tank, Google News Initiative and Polis, has created a Journalism AI Collab Challenges with three groups of five newsrooms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It is starting up. , And experiment together in the Asia Pacific region.

Each cohort selected by Polis has six months to cover world news stories using AI-powered storytelling technology or to develop prototypes of new AI-based products and processes. ..

Participants will be supported by the Journalism AI team and partner organizations in their respective regions. In the Americas, the Challenge is co-sponsored by Northwestern University’s Night Lab. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the challenge will be co-sponsored by the BBC News Labs and Clwstwr. Journalism AI’s Asia Pacific partners will be announced later this year.

The Collab Challenges are based on the success of pilots conducted by Journalism AI last year. More than 20 global newsrooms work together to create four common issues using AI, from creating automated news summaries to reducing newsroom bias, strengthening archives, and improving viewer loyalty. Has been resolved. JournalismAI Online Training is available at the Google News Initiative Training Center. The training center has already attended more than 110,000 participants.

Interested in participating in this free one-year program, the newsroom has made AI a strategic priority, ensuring that two staff members, editorial and technical, can attend two to four hours a week. Must be accepted. Collaboration with other publishers.

The results of their work, which shares ownership among participants, will be presented in the second edition of the Journalism AI Festival in November.

Applications for the Americas Challenge and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa Challenges begin today and end at 11:59 pm Greenwich Mean Time on April 5. The challenge will begin later this year in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information on the process, visit the Polis blog and sign up for the Journalism AI newsletter.

