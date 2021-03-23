This is the new 208mph Bentley Continental GT Speed





Consider the two previous generations of the Bentley Continental GT Speed. Think of the GT3-R, which was inspired by two Continental supersports and the wild-looking motorsports of the 2014s. Forget all of this, as Bentley states that the new GT Speed ​​is the most performance-focused model in 101 years of history.

A fairly big claim that it will not lose its luxurious grand touring ability, especially considering the speed. The interior is still loaded with cows, 26 colors of leather are available, and the standard 4-seater / 235 liter boot layout remains. Due to its sporty feel there is Alcantara and lots of carbon fiber, but you can also specify different veneers, including four different types of walnuts. Who knew there was such a wide variety of walnuts in the world?

Anyway, there is also a venerable 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12, which is correct, but now produces a frankly horrifying 650bhp comparable to 664lbft of torque. Its power is transmitted through Bentley’s 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, but in sport mode it shifts twice as fast as the standard W12 Continental GT.

The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 3.6 seconds with a 0.1 second improvement, with a top speed of convenient 208mph. It’s all combined with what Bentley describes as better exhaust characteristics.

The additional dynamic capabilities of GT Speeds are primarily derived from the electronic four-wheel steering, which is significantly more active than the Flying Spur, and the electronic limited slip differential on the rear axle, which was first applied to Bentley.

The new carbon ceramic brakes save 33kg (seems to be the only real attempt to reduce weight) and the four-wheel drive system has been readjusted to shunt more power and torque to the rear wheels in all drive modes. I did. Electronic stability control has also been loosened, and Bentley states that GT speeds provide a comfortable and progressive yaw angle. In other words, turn over a huge skid. Now that luxury.

The styling has changed slightly from the standard Conti. Speed ​​gets two chrome badges on either side, a dark grille, 22-inch wheels, and a modified sill. For the subtle, sportiest Bentley maid ever.

