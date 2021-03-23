There is a new type of FallGuys Jackass





Image: Mediatonic

We sincerely apologize to the Fallguy team. I fell into slime. I thought I was out. That’s why I quit. I was unaware of how much it ruined (falls) you! I promise it won’t happen again.

Yesterday, FallGuys received squad mode as part of the Platformer Royale Season 4 update. Pair with up to 3 other team members instead of the traditional solo match that qualifies for a new round according to your personal ranking. At the end of the race, you will earn points based on how fast you finish. On the other hand, in the survival round, the longer the survival period, the more points will be awarded. The total score of all four members determines whether the team will move on to the next round.

Even better, if your team reaches the final round, the entire team needs only one member to claim victory. Thatll nets 20 crown shards to each of you. Earn 60 of them and you get the crown.

On paper, this all sounds sacred. Especially for those of us who have been involved in an eternal struggle to actually win the final round. And when it works, squad mode is really an explosion. Not only is the sense of friendship a nice addition to this infamous novel game, but playing in teams greatly lowers the barriers to winning those sweet and sweet crowns. Well, sometimes. There is a disturbing tendency to quit if a player personally fails and disqualify the team.

Let’s say you’re playing a block party round, and you’re somehow knocked on by slime within the first few seconds. Muscle memory will tell you what you did, it’s time to stop and try again because there is no way you can be in the qualifying block. However, in squad mode, you still have a chance. Yes, falling early has made you more difficult for your squad, but they (and you) can still cling. Maybe they really work. Alternatively, all other squads will play really poorly. The important thing is that you have a chance.

But what is certain is that if you quit, your team will fail in the next round. please think about it. Your score is determined as a whole. When a team of three beans fights against four different teams, the three teams immediately suffer virtually insurmountable disadvantages. I played FallGuys team mode for a few hours last night. I have never seen a team of three pass the round and qualify.

The first removal screen clearly warns you to stay in the game. Screenshot: Mediatonic / Kotaku

After the fourth season of yesterday’s game went live, players went to Fall Guys subreddit and immediately pointed out the problem with the player who threw the towel early. You can chalk it into bad attitude and muscle memory. It’s no exaggeration to say that it’s a result of neglect, but the exclusion screen that you should stay in the round to the end to see if you’ve passed the qualifying is pretty clear. (See above.) Those people And, yeah, I say this as someone who sins for such a sin and deserves a blow as a person who completely apologizes for it.

Regarding the behavior of the ferocious Fall Guys, Id put an early resignation on top of the hated glover who hindered victory in the last moment. In solo mode, FallGuys are dog-eating dog gauntlets. Poor sportsmanship, of course, isn’t commendable, but it’s expected and definitely defensive. There is an implicit level of trust when you play a squad. You are a team You are together There is no defense to maliciously or inadvertently betray that trust.

The logical change is to switch the squad score from a linear sum to a calculated average. That way, a squad of three or two could oppose a full party. (Kotaku contacted game developer Mediatonic about plans to implement it, but didn’t respond in time for the release.)

That’s not the only squad issue at the moment. Loading the squad into the game is a bit confusing, like a flashback to a server issue on the game’s release date. The match begins when 40 players line up. However, according to Mediatonic, once the match is full, the spot cannot be replenished when someone leaves. This will prevent the game from starting. So if the number of players decreases instead of increasing, please end the title instead of waiting.

Big Shots Pro Tip: Standing around here will almost certainly help you survive to the end. Screenshot: Mediatonic / Kotaku

However, squad mode is primarily a fun addition to Fallguy, and Im overall loves the fourth season. I left FallGuys in seasons 2 and 3, so there are plenty of new levels to enjoy, including the seven added this season. Balancing with a seesaw and dodging huge projectiles fired from cannons, the all-new big shot stage is a true masterpiece.

Team play has a delicious strength. Yes, there is pressure to do your best because others rely on you. But spectator mode also puts you on the edge of your seat. When you finish the race before your teammates, the camera will focus on the straggler and become a partner by default. You can see them out of breath as they travel the course. In solo play, spectator mode has historically been a downtime moment for me. There you can check your cell phone and have a drink. You can’t look away in a squad. I’m very focused on cheering on my fellow beans .. It’s not strange, but it’s new. I don’t know how long this will last, but FallGuys have a hook on me again.

Sorry, I messed up that one game.

