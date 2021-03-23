Google has vowed to build its own server system-on-chip and employs Intel veteran The Register





Google sees technology as a next-generation computing platform and has indicated its intention to design its own server-grade system-on-chip (SoC).

Amin Vahdat, a Google Fellow and system infrastructure expert, said the web advertising giant hired Uri Frank to head the server engineering chip design team.

Frank led the development of next-generation core processors at Intel from 2016 to 2020 and was Vice President and Director of Product Development for the Chipzillas Platform Engineering Group. In that role, according to his LinkedIn profile, Frank’s job involved managing multiple SoC teams from definition to production.

Google has built powerful computing equipment to perform many services, but now that Moore’s Law no longer provides quick improvements for everyone, custom chips are one way to improve performance and efficiency. So Frank and a new SoC are needed, Vahdat said.

Computing at Google is at an important turning point, Verdat said. In the past, motherboards have been the integration point for configuring CPUs, networks, storage devices, custom accelerators, and memory into optimized systems from a variety of vendors.

But that’s not enough anymore. To achieve higher performance and use less power, workloads require deeper integration into the underlying hardware.

Instead of consolidating components into a motherboard separated by a few inches of wire, look at system-on-chip (SoC) designs where multiple functions are located on the same chip or on multiple chips in a single package. I am. In other words, the SoC is a new motherboard.

This post doesn’t mention which architecture Google will adopt for future SoCs. This is a hugely impactful choice as Google buys a lot of hardware for its operations.

If you want to create your own open source chip, search on Google. literally.Web giants say they make them for free Read more

Arm-based server SoCs have already proven to be popular on AWS, Equinix, and more. Vadhat also mentioned low power consumption. This is a factor that is often the trump card for Arms. Google is also a founding member of RISC-V International and has been experimenting with OpenPower (and its founding member).

However, Franks Intel’s experience suggests that Google will not adopt a non-x86 architecture for future server-level SoCs. Intel is known for making Xeon custom-style cuts for large customers. x86 SoCs are already a big market. AMD manufactures tens of millions of SoCs for Xbox and PlayStation.

Vahdats posts a sign-off saying that Google will work with its partner’s global ecosystem to innovate at the cutting edge of computing infrastructure and deliver next-generation features not available anywhere else. Google is big enough to partner with most major SoC players. AMD and Intel are in the data center, and Arm and Qualcomm are deeply involved in Android.

Whatever Google builds, Goliath is known to be working on containers where its Borg technology has been spun out as Kubernetes. Borg is evolving and works with an autoscaling tool called Autopilot. This tool may assign workloads with different requirements to a single physical server. This deployment suggests that Google SoCs may require a wide range of features, and probably many cores are also common because of the 1: 1 container-to-core ratio.

