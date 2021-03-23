



Valheim update 0.148.6 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows: The Hearth and Home update is still under development, so don’t expect this update to be crazy. However, there are some interesting points to note, which does not mean that you need to write them down. These include increased inventory space for enhanced chests, fine-tuned gameplay, and more. However, there is no further explanation, but all of Valheim update 0.148.6 is new.

Valheim Update 0.148.6 Patch Note Gameplay changes

– Damaged when campfires, bonfires, and hearths are damaged – Enhanced chest inventory space increased to 6×4 – All boss drops can now float in water – Sinked basement Tweaked entrance (to prevent clogging of tombstones) – Increased trophy drop rate for consoles and drakes – Night-spawning wolf should now be easier to tame (run away after tame) Should stop trying to despawn) – Harpoon no longer works with bosses – In-game console is disabled by default (enabled with the addition of the launch argument “-console”) – Developer / The console command for enabling debug commands has been changed to devcommands from the imacheater and a warning message has been added. – Improved enemy projectile response system – Adjusted battle ax (easier to attack multiple enemies) – Player knockback power is affected by equipment Speed ​​modifier (IE heavy gear knockback from enemies) Reduce) – Tweak Black Forest Stone Tower – Add a slight delay to Hammer, Ho, and Cartivator – Hammer removes auto-repeat Add – Press new button before the entire server list relist is downloaded can do

Bug fixes

– Fixed Wood Tower Shield Rotation on Item Stand – Fixed 1 and 2 Star Creature HP – Fixed Ward System (No new wards can be placed where enemy wards overlap) – Fixed comfort calculation Fixed – “Failed to connect” error message – Fixed snake trophy stack – Fixed missing Moder spawn location in some worlds (Note: New in existing worlds) You need to enable the dev command and manually run the “genloc” command in your local game to generate a location. This is only needed in certain worlds. I have this problem, but this is less common. No) – Megingjord Items-Corrider Fixes – Improved Network Bandband Processing (Must work better on low bandwidth connections and use higher data rates if possible) – Dolmen Location Fix (reasons to prevent topstones from falling) – fix removing items from items-not always syncing item statistics – improved poor connection detection – long time clients are connected Fixed an issue where the server sent more data – localization updates

Valheim Update 0.148.6 doesn’t add anything too crazy to the game, as mentioned above. Nonetheless, increasing the enhanced chest space to 6×4 should provide the space needed for those who are in short supply. Changes that damage campfires, bonfires, and hearths should be just as great, even if it’s an update that’s harmful to you. Combining all of this with some solid tweaks in different areas should make the game feel more sophisticated, even if it hasn’t changed significantly.

Valheim is currently only available for early access on Steam. For more information on this update, please visit the official Valheim Steam page.

-Updated on this article: March 23, 2021

Trading Games Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos