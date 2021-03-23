Destiny 2 Update 2.15 Patch Notes





Destiny 2 Update 2.15 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows: This latest update will be available after the last two days of server maintenance. Rather than a full-scale update, this is considered a hotfix, more specifically a hotfix 3.1.1.1. I’ve put together a list of changes, as this is primarily about the various resulting fixes. All the new features in Destiny 2 Update 2.15 are here.

Destiny 2 Update 2.15 Patch Note Activity

Presage

Fixed an issue that allowed players to respawn on voids and instantly end weak attempts to survive this activity on master difficulty.

Rathbone Hunt

Fixed an issue where the “Immune” text would appear when a player damages a High Celebrant.

Destination

Fixed an issue where players would die instantly when standing in certain locations on Quitter’s Well in Tangled Shore. Fixed an issue where scans and heroic VIP patrols would not appear in Europa.

battlefield

Fixed an issue where players could regenerate infinite super energy from teammates running in the corridor. Fixed an issue where players would incorrectly receive an online privilege dialog when attempting to launch a battleground playlist with a particular battleground activity or a fireteam member who has not unlocked the activity. Fixed an issue where the Cabal Pyro Flamethrower projectile would generate a lot of network usage, causing strange combatant behavior within Battlegrounds activities. UI / UX

General

Fixed an issue where PrismaticRecaster was not displaying all available engram types on one page.Gameplay

armor

Updated Mantle of Battle Harmony to work in PvP. Defeating a Guardian with a weapon that matches the damage type of the super will give you a small amount of super energy. Killing an enemy with a weapon that matches the damage type of the super when the super is full will give you a small damage bonus, but in less time than killing a combatant in PvE.

weapons

Fixed an issue where the Eyes of Tomorrow would do less damage than intended to enemies in the yellow bar. Fixed an issue where the Guardian could use the Frenzy perk to accept the Dark Side and damage teammates. Unrelenting has been added as a possible benefit of THE SWARM machine gun. Removed damage resistance from Hunters Shatterdive Shatterdive. Added a 4 second cooldown during Shatterdive activation. Withering Blade Damage of Wizarding Blade to players has been reduced from 90 to 65. PvE damage remains the same. The slow stack of withering blades applied to players has been reduced from 60 to 40 stacks. The PvE slow stack has not changed. After affecting the player, reduced the target acquisition range of the withering blade from 12m to 8m. The range remains the same after affecting PvE enemies. Removed AoE Freeze for Titans Glacial Quake Supercast players. Freezes PvE enemies when casting. Damage resistance in supermarkets has been reduced from 60% to 50%. The energy cost of using Shiver Strike on Glacial Quake has been increased from 3% to 7% Super Energy. Using a Siburst-like combo for a heavy slam attack consumes the full super energy of both Siburst-like and slam (which previously consumed only slam energy). Increased the downward speed applied to Shiver Striking players when slowing down to pull out of the air faster than Shiver Strike. Fixed an issue where Shiver Strike (or Thundercrash) could stab a player into the soft ceiling of a Crucible map. Warlocks Winters Wrath Winters Wrath Projector tracking has been improved so that intensity decay now decays from maximum in 10 seconds instead of 2.2 seconds. Increased the size of the Warlock Super Projectile’s proximity detonation radius of 1.5m and 1.65m. Proximity detonation now begins at its maximum and shrinks to 40 percent over time. Penumbral Blast Penumbral Blast damage to players has been reduced from 80 to 30. PvE damage remains the same. Iceflare Bolts Fixed a bug where Iceflare Bolts would try to switch targets continuously. The target acquisition range of Iceflare Bolts has been increased by 33%. Increased the rotation speed of the ice flare bolt so that it can attack nearby targets more effectively. ChaosReach Reduced the amount of super energy refunded when canceling Chaos Reach early. General Stasis Tuning Duskfield Grenade The Duskfield Grenade has reduced the strength of pulling players inward and effectively reduced the pull range from 9.5m to about 6m. PvE pull impulses have not changed. Reduced the slow stack applied to players by grenade explosions from 20 stacks to 10 stacks. The slow detonation stack hasn’t changed in PvE. Reduced the slow stack applied to players on each grenade tick from 10 stacks to 5 stacks. The slow stack per tick has not changed in PvE. Adjusted the UI display for Slowed status to show slow stacks as X / 100 instead of X / 10, improving readability when adding slow stack amounts less than 10. Stasis Crystal Reduced crystal crush damage to players from (up to 85, 55 minutes) to (up to 55, 25 minutes). PvE damage remains the same. The Whisper of Chains damage resistance bonus has been reduced from 25% to 5% while in the Whisper of Chains Super. Damage resistance does not change except in supermarkets. This only affects damage from other guardians. Investment Stagnation Fragment Quests All Crucible Fragment Quests have had their objective completion values ​​significantly reduced.

Bounty and Pursuit

Fixed an issue where players could get exotic cyphers in their full inventory and lose rewards.

victory

Fixed an issue where the “Trash the Thresher” Triumph would not complete even if the conditions were met.

Statistical tracker

Resets the player’s raid completion time stats tracker, which has exactly 5 minutes recorded in the stats tracker.

Reward

Fixed an issue where the Eyes of Tomorrow bad luck protection would not accumulate properly in accounts where players attacked multiple characters. Fixed an issue with the Frozen in Time ornament on the Exotic Pulse Rifle. Ornaments will no longer display “limited items” that prevent players from entering the socket.

Selected seal and title requirements

“Replaced Bound In Memory Triumph with all Scattered Memory” so players who missed a week of Presage activity can win stickers before the end of the season.

As you can see in the Destiny 2 Update 2.15 patch notes above (also known as Hotfix 3.1.1.1), there are a number of fixes that need to be checked here. There are also some balance issues that are being addressed here as well, among the different player types. This may not be the biggest Destiny 2 update we’ve seen, but it still made a lot of changes worth reading above.

Destiny 2 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. For more information on this patch, please visit Bungie’s official website.

