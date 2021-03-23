West does not include Chinese innovation





William Bratton is the author of “The Rise of China, the Decline of Asia”. He was previously responsible for stock research in the Asia Pacific region at HSBC.

My first consulting job in the early 2000s was frequent conversations with telecommunications equipment suppliers.

I remember well that the Western vendors established at the time were happy with Huawei Technologies. Chinese start-ups are routinely dismissed as not a long-term threat, and existing Western companies will have good technology in the coming years and decades.

This complacency was catastrophically misguided. Huawei’s rapid growth left a mark of the genocide, and most of its competitors were sworded by sayings. The West may now be desperately trying to limit its influence, but the story proves what happens when Western companies underestimate the technological capabilities of Chinese competitors.

In multiple industries, Western companies traded off their initial technological advantages to gain access to the market. And by doing so, they promoted the development of super-competitive Chinese rivals.

As a result, the number of sectors in which the West maintains a compelling technological lead over Asian superpowers is rapidly declining. China’s relative weaknesses in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, robotics, or jet engines are often cited as evidence that it struggles to match the accumulated knowledge of Western countries.

But the fact that the West now has clear leadership in a very small number of sectors, albeit with significant input to other technologies, shows how rapidly China has progressed in the last two decades. is showing.

In fact, the country is now at the forefront of innovation in many more advanced and service-oriented industries. For example, at FinTech, senior bank executives once told me that Western banks would always struggle in China because they are far behind Chinese banks in terms of technology, platforms and products. And across artificial intelligence, quantum computing, electric vehicles, e-commerce, and digital payment platforms, Chinese technology is often comparable to or better than the best of the West.

Moreover, it is unclear how much advantage the West maintains in an industry where the West is still leading. The technical gap is dynamic by definition, especially as the West remains highly innovative. However, the magnitude of China’s commitment to address these gaps is unprecedented, reflecting country-led industrial and policy goals.

Timelines can always be debated, especially in semiconductors where much uncertainty remains about China’s actual capabilities, but especially given the achievements of the last two decades, these remaining technologies will be with the West It is foolish to suggest that it will never be equal. ..

China’s innovation trajectory explains that the United States and Europe are rushing to limit and delay technology transfer to China. This is primarily done through the control of product sales and increased oversight of acquisitions by foreign companies. However, while such measures can delay technological development, the idea of ​​permanently constraining long-term enthusiasm and capacity for innovation turns out to be misguided for three reasons.

First, excluding China from today’s international supply chain does not meet the same constraints that its innovation capabilities were in its early stages. Over the last few decades, it has developed more complex domestic ecosystems than can support its long-term aspirations.

Shenzhen and Beijing are two of the top five science and technology clusters in the world, and China is now more innovative than Japan in many indicators. Of course, innovation takes longer than acquisitions, but China now has the resources and knowledge to make the impact of such measures temporary rather than permanent.

Semiconductor device exhibition at Semicon China, a semiconductor technology trade fair held in Shanghai earlier this month. © Reuters

China’s space program demonstrates this. The United States severely restricted NASA’s cooperation with China, preventing Asian countries from participating in the International Space Station. However, despite these constraints, China’s space program is becoming more and more powerful. Starting this year, we will begin construction of our own manned space station, attempting to land the Rover on Mars. This now threatens the role of the historic space leader in the United States. The same goes for the announcement that China and Russia will work together to set up an international lunar base in competition with NASA’s own plans to return to the Moon.

The second reason is that the innovation process always enjoys significant benefits, both in terms of available resources and the ability to support competing technologies. However, by excluding Western companies from potential revenue opportunities in China, such measures could give a scale advantage towards the Asian superpowers.

This advantage will become more and more established as China replaces the United States as the world’s largest economy and maintains a faster growth rate compared to Western countries in the long run.

The final reason is that Western attempts to exploit China’s vulnerabilities simply strengthen Western’s belief that technological independence and superiority need to be achieved. This will deviate from existing international standards and frameworks and accelerate the global division between Chinese and Western technologies. In fact, the paradox of Western attempts to delay China’s technological rise is, in fact, to bring China closer to its dominance.

Therefore, efforts to contain China’s innovation are unlikely to succeed in the long run. Although the announced containment measures can have short-term implications, China’s trajectory will not be dented given its resources, talents, abilities, and determination.

Thus, Western action is merely accelerating the emergence of global technological disparities. This may not be a problem for the West, but it is a major challenge for the rest of Asia and may force us to choose a new divergence aspect. These choices have serious geopolitical and economic implications.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos