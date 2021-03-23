How to choose the best storage for work and play





If you’re a gamer and you’re constantly moving between different titles, you’re already familiar with the fact that game file sizes are often large. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War alone came out with a whopping 175GB, it’s just one game.

Thankfully, the hard drive has a larger memory size and a smaller physical size. With advances in memory and data processing, today’s consumers are content with their choices when choosing what type of memory to use.

If you’re new to the storage world, here’s a quick look at the types of memory you need to look for when upgrading or optimizing your storage needs.

Ideal storage settings

Ideally, when buying a laptop or building a PC, most traditional storage formats are large, fast solid-state drives (SSDs) or small SSDs, usually with an average of 1TB of large hard disks. You can choose either. Most manufacturers do this and there is reason to recommend it. Installing Windows on the SSD minimizes the loading time of Windows to open.

I have installed Windows 10 and Adobe Suite on a WD blue SSD. It is behaviorally based and has a sequential read speed of 2,600MB / sec. This means that when you turn on your computer in combination with high-end hardware, Windows will load within 10 seconds. Ideally, you should use at least 500GB as the minimum primary SSD driver, as Windows 10 itself is 10GB and will add a few more when combined with updates.

If you have a huge digital library of music, movies and images, it’s best to keep them away from the main areas of SSD so you can store more of your favorite games and programs. Depending on the volume of your media library, support for hard drives with capacities of 500GB to 1TB may work. The average size of an HD movie is about 4GB, and both music and image files are quite small, so a maximum of 1,000GB (1TB) is sufficient. A hard drive with a capacity of more than 1 TB provides all the space needed for files and all other backups, including the contents of the SSD.

Hard Disk Drive Solid State Drive: Why not combine both?

Solid-state drives are excellent because they use flash memory instead of the traditional metal disks found in hard disk drives. Think of this as a very large USB on your machine.

SSDs are slightly more expensive than hard disk drives, but they read and write data much faster, consume significantly less power, and have a longer lifespan. You can extend the life of your laptop by installing one old laptop. The most common way to speed up loading is to install a new SSD. They come in a variety of sizes, so you can technically install multiple without system bottlenecks.

Like everything in technology, SSDs are expensive, but prices are falling as the demand curve normalizes. SSDs will eventually go down in price and will eventually be much more affordable like traditional hard drives.

We recommend that you install Windows on your SSD. This is mainly because it loads Windows much faster than usual. In short, speed and performance are the main reasons you install it.

In fact, it’s ideal to have an SSD for your operating system and core files, and a larger hard drive that acts as a data driver, including those that you don’t need to access on a daily basis. These could be your photos, music and archive files.

The hard disk goes here. Think of them as high-capacity storage slots that aren’t expensive and operate slightly slower than SSDs. However, in terms of price and storage per gigabyte, it offers the best value in storage.

Seagates Barracuda’s hard drive line remains on Amazon’s best-selling list for manufacturing 1TB drives with the Dh150. This is because Barracuda series drives have some of the fastest hard drive speeds in the low cost segment. With a spin rate of 7200 rpm, a cache of 256 MB and a SATA 6 GB / sec transfer rate, you can effectively transfer files faster than expected.

Image Credit: Provided

Best storage for games?High writing speed

When it comes to games, we find that gamers prefer to install a couple of SSDs for different games, and in all cases a larger hard drive. Not only does Windows load faster, but individual games that can take a minute or more to load can easily be loaded in seconds.

Western Digital, in particular, has made a big difference in productivity and game-based storage. This means that with the WD Black SSD installed, you can load heavy games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty Warzone in seconds. The WD Black has a fast write speed of 7,000 MB / s, making it ideal for installing heavy-duty files that you want to load immediately.

Most storage companies today focus on games when building drives because consumer needs are so specific. Gamers are no longer just gamers, some are content creators, others need a machine to do their jobs. And a single storage solution like the past can no longer reduce it.

Even consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 don’t have the best total storage package for gamers in the long run, and you can expand your memory by installing additional memory. Xbox has created a 1TB storage expansion SSD card, especially in collaboration with Seagate. These are plug and play cards, so you can carry your game with you. The card also uses the Xbox Velocity architecture, so you’ll see the same load time as when you load the game on the Xbox itself.

What does it cost you?

For price-sensitive gamers, it’s important to note when you’re on the market to get storage, it’s purely based on your needs and you’re calculating the drive price per gigabyte.

WD Black is a good example of a strong price per gigabyte. Dh3.80 per GB of 1TB drive, Dh269. If you double it, you get Dh4.80 per GB in the 2TB variant, which costs Dh485. Doubling the space does not mean that you pay twice the price.

The price of the storage solution can fluctuate from Dh200, but drives with larger storage capacity can be Dh500 or higher. Samsung’s EVO series SSDs have proven to be popular with consumers, and many SSDs are recommended when building a gaming PC from scratch. Prices vary depending on performance and capacity. Since there are transactions that take place on a regular basis, it is advisable to pay attention to their prices as flash sales can sometimes be 30-50% off.

Do you still want more space? How about an external disk drive?

If you still need more space and run out of all the internal slots on your machine, you can choose an alternative external SSD and hard drive.

External SSDs are suitable for those who have a laptop who wants to add storage but doesn’t want to fill the main hard drive at the same time. They are great for backup. You can transfer and connect them via the USB port. It can also be used as a portable media center where you can connect your hard drive to an entertainment center or TV and view the video files on the TV itself to play the media directly.

Their diversity comes from their portability. The speed of most external SSDs depends on the type of USB connection you are using. With USB-C, USB 3.1, 3.0, and USB 2.0 connections, USB-C and 3.1 offer the highest transfer speeds.

Unless you rely heavily on your work environment data, you don’t need the fastest one, so it’s affordable and easy to get. Toshibas Canvio Advance 1TB SSDs are priced at Dh165 and have sequential read and write speeds of up to 5 GB / s, making it easy to transfer 400 hours of video files anywhere in a short amount of time.

Digital storage is your personal vault

Like most PC technologies, storage plays an important role in our lives. It keeps a record of our personal and professional life, and ideally we always get a drive that acts as a vault of files when the primary machine isn’t working.

Backups are always convenient and can save you the hassle of losing files, as well as those who have dealt with incidents where the machine refuses to work and risks losing all data.

