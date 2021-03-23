TechWorks Wins Main Street Award of Merit





From Staff Report | Gaston Gazette

TechWorks Gaston, an entrepreneurial technology coworking space, received the prestigious Main Street America Award of Merit for Best Public / Private Partnership in Downtown Revitalization at the Virtual NC Main Street Conference of the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Opened in Belmont in April 2019, TechWorks is the result of partnerships with state, county and city governments, and funding from foundations and businesses.

TechWorks features gigabit fiber and state-of-the-art AV in digitally connected office centers and coworking spaces, meeting and training rooms, and large, versatile event spaces.

Inside the restored factory building, Techworks blends history with new things, combining original floors and walls with innovative designs to inspire the future.

Terry Cox, Executive Director of TechWorks Gaston, said: “We are honored to be nominated for this award by the City of Belmont and to be recognized as a partnership by the State of North Carolina.

“TechWorks is a brilliant example of how public-private partnerships play a fundamental role in revitalizing communities for positive results,” she added.

The Main Street America Program serves to stimulate economic development within the context of historic preservation, using a comprehensive approach to downtown revitalization.

TechWorks was recognized as one of 11 projects awarded in various categories throughout the state, how its creative and positive public-private partnership contributed to the revitalization of downtown Belmont.

“TechWorks is an integral component of downtown revitalization and an important recruiting tool for further economic development efforts,” said Phil Bogan, downtown director of Belmont.

TechWorks serves as a model for how small towns in urban and rural counties rethink their growth opportunities.

TechWorks will strategically leverage its proximity to growing metropolitan areas to become a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, drive broadband expansion and help build a talent pipeline for technicians. I was able to.

As part of its mission, TechWorks is committed to providing the community with exposure, education, and hands-on experience using the latest technology tools.

TechWorks has created the K-12 Academy (using an innovative educational approach), combined with accredited testing services to provide training in demanding technical skills and advocate for greater digital engagement.

To facilitate this effort, TechWorks recently launched a virtual presence lab that includes a multimedia studio with spatial computing including video recording, podcasting, live streams, drone media capture, and virtual reality.

TechWorks offers a variety of multimedia services, education and training from the new lab.

About TechWorks Gaston: TechWorks Gaston is 52-A Ervin St in Belmont, right next to Primal Brewery. It is in.

