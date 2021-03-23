New Nintendo Switch: Everything You Need to Know





There are many rumors about the new and more powerful Nintendo Switch. Of course, they’ve been rounding for the past two years and the company hasn’t announced anything yet. However, recent reports suggesting that Nvidia will stop producing the Tegra X1 chip that powers the Switch insists that Nintendo will soon begin follow-up on the Switch, perhaps later this year.

That leaves us a lot of speculation, but not a lot of confirmation. Let’s analyze the latest information from Switch’s rumored factory and knowledge-based speculation and analysis based on Nintendo’s hardware history.

What is the name of the new switch? Switch Pro?

Nintendo has a strangely named console. In recent years, it has been released in the order of Wii and Wii U. The order was DS, 3DS, New3DS. When it comes to games, don’t forget “New Super Mario Bros.” This is a unique sub-series within Super Mario Bros. Canon.

Therefore, Nintendo will probably call this new switch a “new Nintendo switch.” This is in line with the naming conventions of the last decade and a half. Future systems will probably not be “Super Nintendo Switch”, as “super” means a significant intergenerational jump (like from NES to Super NES). And the name of that “Nintendo Switch Pro” doing the round? It’s pure speculation.

Will the new switch replace the current switch?

Based on Nintendo’s history, it’s unlikely that a new switch will completely replace the current switch. Expect the new ones to be a slightly softer upgrade and have more power for more demanding games. This makes it a “better” switch, but regular switch games will continue to be available for at least a few years after the system is launched.

The new switch isn’t as soft an upgrade as Microsoft and Sony’s half-step on the last console generation, the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. Certain games have graphics and performance benefits when played on the new switch, even if they are compatible with the current switch. These enhancements may be made on a game-by-game basis. This is because each requires programming to take advantage of the additional features or features of the new switch.

Nintendo loves doing this handheld. The transition from Game Boy to Game Boy Color was a solid step up, but the two systems (at least the slimmer Game Boy Pocket and GBC) were side by side for some time. GBC played all GB games without problems and used almost the same cartridges as the Game Boy (although it didn’t work with the Game Boy). Nintendo made a similar move with the New Nintendo 3DS, which offers more power boost than the regular 3DS. There were some exclusive games that I couldn’t run on the 3DS, but otherwise it was the same as the previous one.

Therefore, judging from Nintendo’s history, the new switch will not be Switch 2, but will eventually replace the current Switch.

Will the new switch maintain the same hybrid design?

The Switch is a great device, a gaming console that allows you to work with the Joy-Con on the side at home dock or on the go. Nintendo does not deviate from its successful formula. The new switch probably has a similar tablet and Joy-Cons design, with the Joy-Cons and 7-inch (and OLED, according to another recent report) screen tweaked.

Will the new switch provide 4K visuals?

According to a Bloomberg report, the Switch Pro chipset causes the system to output 4K graphics. This does not mean that the game will run in 4K. In order for Nintendo to maintain the tablet’s form factor, the new switch has limited space for processing and heat considerations. Bloomberg states that the new Switch chipset will leverage Nvidia’s Deep Learning Supersampling (DLSS) technology to process 4K visuals. Given that Nvidia’s DLSS is currently limited to PC graphics cards, it’s very impressive, and getting a GPU that fits a tablet-sized switch that supports it is an impressive feat.

This means that the new Switch won’t compete with the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 in terms of raw power. With that in mind, don’t hold your breath in native 4K games. Still, the visuals are significantly upgraded over the current switch’s docked 1080p output. To maintain battery life in handheld mode, the switch screen may remain in 720p.

Also, the new switch does not have ray tracing. Let’s be serious.

What’s under the hood of the new switch?

One of the Nvidia reports mentioned above states that the company will discontinue Tegra X1 + system-on-chip (SoC). The X1 + is a slightly upgraded version of the Tegra X1 used by the Nintendo Switch, and this news is one of the biggest hints that Nintendo is working on a new Switch. It leaves the question of what powers this new switch, and there are already two possible answers.

Bloomberg’s report claims that the new Switch uses Nvidia’s DLSS to upconvert the game to 4K is certainly possible, but that means a fairly radical redesign, overhaul, and upgrade from Tegra X1 +. .. DLSS is available on Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPU, a PC graphics processor that tends to use (and significantly cost) much more power than SoCs like the Tegra X1 +. Incorporating DLSS into a new switch requires at least a GPU equivalent to a GeForce 2060 graphics card. That’s certainly possible, but I’d like to know how such an upgrade affects the price, battery life, and thermal profile of new switches.

Editor’s recommendation

Nvidia doesn’t technically have a new “Tegra” SoC, but it does have Xavier. This seems like a strong follow-up. It has an octa-core ARM CPU that is significantly faster than the Tegra X1’s two quad-core CPU clusters. It also includes a 512-core CUDAG PU, which is much more powerful than the current switch’s 256-core GPU. The Xavier is the second absolute beast after the Tegra X1 and will greatly improve the performance of the new switch.

However, Xavier can be a bit too powerful and costly to work with new switches that don’t represent the full jump of the console generation. To that end, Nvidia also offers the Jetson TX2. This is a chipset that is much closer to the Tegra X1 + in specs, but still adds power to the new switch. It has a quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 CPU cluster like the Tegra X1, a dual-core Denver CPU cluster, and a Pascal-based 256-core GPU instead of Maxwell-based. The Jetson TX2 is certainly an upgrade, but it’s far from the power jump that Xavier represents.

Of course, these are just the processors that Nvidia currently offers “out of the box,” and it’s possible that Nintendo is letting Nvidia develop SoCs (or discrete CPU / GPU combinations) to meet their needs. .. The question is, which platform is the best match for the chip, SoC Tegra follow-up or GeForce 2060?

How much does a new switch cost?

Nintendo has revealed that it does not want to compete directly with Microsoft or Sony in power and price. The company learned a tough lesson with the $ 250 launch price for the 3DS, but it was reduced to $ 180 in just a few months. This is also why Jetson TX2 is prioritized over Xavier in the system’s new SoC. Nintendo tries to keep costs down.

Bloomberg states that the new switch is $ 50 to $ 100 more expensive than the current switch. If that’s true, expect to pay $ 350- $ 400 for the upgraded console.

Of course, this is all speculation until Nintendo sees the details of the new switch. What do you want to see Please discuss in the comments below.

