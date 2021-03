Crowdfunding of the fastest three-wheeled EV begins

Daymak, a manufacturer of small electric vehicles based in Toronto, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the ultimate three-wheeled EV with a speed of 0-100 km / h, about 1.8 seconds per hour and a mileage of 480 km / h.

Called Spiritus, this tricycle is one of Daymac’s six ambitious Avvenire series vehicles, including an electric bike, recumbent bike, AWD mobility electric scooter, ATV, and high-performance EV that can fly. Daymak already has a lot of experience selling electric bikes and scooters, so we are trying out more premium and sporty cars.

The Spiritus is a two-seater coupe that looks like a sci-fi dream come true with just three wheels. It comes in two configurations: the Ultimate model is the most proud model with a 0-100 km / h time of 1.8 seconds and an 80kWh battery that promises a range of 480km. All three wheels are powered to enable such acceleration. Batteries, on the other hand, are sourced from Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies. The ultimate model also features seven screens, four cameras, four airbags, and even solar panels on the roof and console. It is expected to cost $ 149,000 USD to raise eyebrows.

The more modest deluxe model starts at $ 19,999 and looks just as cool, if not so spectacular. Using a 36kWh battery capable of a 290km cruising range, a 0-100km / h sprint takes about 7 seconds.

Those interested in these vehicles are advised to reduce the price by at least $ 100 from now until July 23, 2021. With this cash, pre-orders and low prices will be available when the vehicle is produced in 2023. An e-bike or small EV currently on sale by Daymak. Overall, Daymak hopes that at least 50,000 of these types of deposits will help enable Spiritus.

It’s a serious number to reach. We will keep an eye on this Canadian EV innovator and whether this three-wheeled speed machine will be available soon. Our experience with tricycles suggests that they are less popular and people may opt for cars over this EV car bike hybrid as prices are approaching the territory of sedans. Hmm. Still, electric bikes are so popular in urban environments, and EV enthusiasts are so excited about this kind of mobility solution that the number of people who open their wallets on Daymak will be known over time.

