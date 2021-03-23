The technology-driven future of Barcelona FC behind the chaos





San Sebastian, Spain-March 21: FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates with team goals … [+] Sixth goal against Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona’s La Liga on March 21, 2021 at Estadio Anoeta in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images)

Barcelona FC, away from pitching, has not been much admired in the past year, needless to say.

From the summer blunder that Lionel Messi filed a transfer request to the resignation of President Josep Maria Bartomeu and the arrests associated with Bartomeu’s online slander campaign, it was a crisis after the Catalan giant’s crisis.

It was far from rosy financially. The club lost $ 117 million in 2020 and has $ 1.4 billion in debt.

Political and financial turmoil is reflected in the overwhelming and occasionally catastrophic performance on the pitch.

But, unbelievably, behind it is a strategy for future success, and leadership and vision when it comes to innovation.

Talking to the experts measuring the most advanced clubs, Barca is at the top of the list.

I challenged former ice hockey Olympic gold medalist Angela Ruggiero why her company, Sports Innovation Labs, ranked them as the most innovative in the world earlier this year.

Perhaps you haven’t won in the field, you may have some internal politics, but what we want to trust is plumbing, plumbing, and infrastructure spending.

Ruggiero cites the Barcelona Innovation Hub, a branch designed to bring together a variety of technology-driven thinkers and put the club at the forefront of sports innovation, as a key indicator of its innovative setup.

To better understand the hub, I tracked one of its key collaborators. Orencimanian, a former Champions League officer and referee for the Israeli Premier League, whose Colosseum Sports Venture is part of Hub’s global network.

His story provides insights into football in general, not just the future of Barcelona.

Cross the line?Clear moment

There was one thing that always confused Oren Simanian when he was refereeing an elite-level soccer game.

He couldn’t understand why there was a clear lack of positive thinking in a game that was so popular with money, fame and popularity.

Simanian believed that there was a crack in technology causing a revolution in his daily life and the 90 minutes he spent on the pitch.

The industry is broken. “

I was pitching with 30,000 fans, [refereeing] Big club [with] I had a lot of money, but it was, so it was old fashioned.

I kept asking myself: why?

The moment it got home was when he was in charge of a famous game.

The shot smashed into the goal and was cleared near the line, appealing to both teams, but Simanian was uncertain. Did the ball cross the line?

We didn’t know if it was in or out, and the only thing I thought was that the media wasn’t going to kill me, [but] Why don’t we have a decent solution?

The obvious reaction to Simanian is that there is a solution. Hawkeye Goalline Technology-A system used in Europe’s largest league with multiple cameras.

But this wasn’t what Simanian was thinking. He was confused as to why there was nothing easier, cheaper, and more widely available in this era.

Hawkeye is known to be wrong, especially because it failed to reach a legitimate goal in the match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa last season, but it is very expensive and is used in many leagues for this reason. not.

Given the simplicity of the question that current goal-line technology is trying to answer, this method seems overly elaborate and strangely costly.

It doesn’t make sense in an era where all kinds of low-value items, from packaging to pigeons, are tracked by different systems. Certainly, there are simpler and more efficient ones.

[It was] Then I realized that something needed to happen here, and this was to bring technology to the sport, Simanian says about his clear moment.

Construction of the Colosseum

As a referee for the Israeli Premier League, Simanian knew that the countries standing in the world of global sports were not on par with other countries.

But the area where Israel punches far beyond its weight lies in technology.

Israel is not a very sporting nation, he continues.

Yes, there are several success stories in surfing, judo and basketball. But we are not even close to other countries.

When it comes to technology [however, Israel] Became a world leader.

[Its] Always in the top 5 most innovative, most destructive, [with the] Largest unicorn [private companies valued at over a billion]..

All multinationals are coming to Israel to build their branch [and] Finding technology for innovation.

In his sporting background, Simanian wondered: can he be the one who puts the two together?

Also, after working for a technology startup for 12 years, he felt that the job had his own qualifications.

However, he knew that he generally lacked knowledge and understanding in the fields of football and sports.

His dream is to provide a platform where these two sectors can begin to merge.

With this in mind, he founded Colosseum Sports. A self-proclaimed international sports innovation group that aims to act as a learning hub. Teaching athletes and technical professionals the skills it predicts will be essential in the future.

There is a great need for this kind of education, as everyone teaches sports and everyone teaches sports management, but no one actually teaches sports skills.

The Colosseum has partnered with Barcelona to offer a variety of courses in the hope that it will somehow proceed to foster an environment in which innovation can thrive.

According to Simanian, this need is just as serious for the largest teams with the strongest brands.

We are even a sports organization [in] As the world’s top brands, they do not have the ability to understand that they need to invest in R & D and development technology.

He points out that in the tech business world, people who value fame over innovation rarely take the lead.

In many cases, new ideas win and historical brand value is of little importance.

Ironically, it’s primarily the largest club in the football world with the most famous history of recognizing the need to invest in technology.

Barcelona is a prime example, but Real Madrid and Manchester City are just the other two that are often cited with positive thoughts.

These clubs are undoubtedly aware that they need to act now to prepare for the changes that will occur within the next five to ten years.

In the case of Barcelona, ​​we can argue that the future will not come soon.

