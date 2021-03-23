How bad is it for the climate to make Netflix Bing?





Did you dare to think about what this pure and easy-going streaming is doing to Earth as you settle into six consecutive episodes of Bridgerton, Schitt’s Creek, or Unsolved Mysteries?

The question is that Netflix will soon be able to answer. Streaming giant, which reported $ 6.6 billion in revenue last quarter, has not yet announced emission reduction targets, but said the company will do so in the coming weeks.

Netflix is ​​able to keep track of its carbon dioxide emissions thanks to a new online tool called DIMPACT. Developed by a team at the University of Bristol and partially funded by streaming giants and other industry participants such as the BBC, Sky and ITV.

Netflix used this data for the first time to reveal some statistics on emissions. According to the company, the amount of CO2 converted per hour of streaming is less than 100g (emissions from all greenhouse gases, not just CO2). Wired reports that this is similar to driving a car a quarter mile or driving a 1,000-watt air conditioner unit for 15 minutes in the United States (40 minutes in Europe).

However, more than 203 million people are currently subscribed to Netflix, which is of little importance.

In the past, Netflix Streaming Emissions reports have been bloated. A defective 2019 study by a French think tank suggested that 30 minutes of Netflix accounted for 1.6 kg of CO2. This is the same as driving nearly four miles. According to analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), this number was exaggerated up to 90 times.

Sign up for news and advice to save the planet

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector accounts for about 4% of the world’s electricity consumption and 1.4% of the world’s carbon emissions. (For comparison, transportation accounts for 14% and the agricultural sector accounts for 24%.) However, as stipulated in the Paris Agreement, keep global heating below 2C compared to pre-industrial levels. Therefore, we are responsible for all of them. Industry to draw their weight.

More and more tech giants are promising to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Microsoft says it will be carbon negative by 2030, while Facebook promises to reach Net Zero in the same period. By 2030, Apple has promised to be 100% carbon-neutral throughout its supply chain and products.

There are growing expectations that companies will reduce carbon pollution, including emissions from their entire business model, up and down the supply chain, from suppliers and customers.

DIMPACT performs complex calculations to give media companies a complete picture of these emissions. Dr. Daniel Cien, creator of tools and a lecturer in computer science at the University of Bristol, said that partner organizations not only accurately report emissions, but also reduce their impact on the delivery of their services. I told the independent that I wanted to understand what I could do.

He said we are helping to understand system-wide energy consumption across data centers, networks and user devices.

Dr. Schien said some media organizations have been active in tackling carbon dioxide emissions, but lacked transparency by the majority.

This is partly because it is very difficult to calculate emissions. In 2008, Tesco CEO Sir Terry Lee Hee announced plans for carbon footprint labeling of the product, but the project was canceled a few years later because it took too long to spread throughout the supermarket. It was.

However, the idea of ​​carbon labeling is now a very important agenda in all areas, said Christian Toennesen, a senior partner of Carnstone consultancy, which specializes in sustainability and is part of the DIMPACT project. I am.

The FMCG sector is a bit ahead of the digital and media sectors. Probably because they are more scrutinized, but there is no doubt that it will happen. [carbon labelling], He told the independent. It’s a problem, not when it isn’t.

Today, streaming video has relatively little impact on carbon dioxide due to the increased energy efficiency of data centers, networks, and devices. However, efficiency gains can be wiped out by new technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain that require large amounts of power.

Technology companies can make changes to reduce the impact on the streaming environment, such as enhancing renewable energy operations and improving video compression. According to a 2019 survey, emissions have been reduced if YouTube music videos are audio-only.

Consumers reduce individual carbon dioxide emissions by streaming at low resolutions, using smaller devices and screens, and connecting via WiFi rather than mobile networks. Prolonged hardware retention means less impact, as production accounts for more than two-thirds of lifecycle carbon emissions.

Second, the question is whether consumers will be more accountable or could change their habits if they are provided with individual emissions data from Netflix and other streaming services.

Providing this information will continue to be a corporate decision, Toennesen said, suspecting it would not be regulated.

At the discretion of Netflix, Spotify, the BBC i-player, and others, he said, he could tell viewers the impact of the program they’re watching on carbon dioxide emissions. You can’t do it as a third party and you don’t get the level of detail and technical understanding to do it well.

But he saw it as a commercial advantage, not a risk to the enterprise. He said it is part of the story of transparency and is building climate literacy for the population. As climate change has more and more impact, it is something that develops and we need to make big decisions about how we live and what we do in our time. There is.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos