“Rock the Block” reveals one unsuccessful design move





Season 2 of “Rock the Block” created some great kitchens and living spaces, but now competitors need to move to the Master Suite.

In the latest episode, “Rock the Main Bedroom,” host Thai Pennington will introduce guest judge “Flipping Virgins” Egyptian Sherod and her husband, DJ Mike Jackson. These two will work with the four bedroom suite design teams to determine how much value these homes will bring from the upgrade.

With a total home renovation costing $ 225,000, these four teams need to keep a tight budget this round to save enough money on the rest of the house.

See how each pair of designers is rethinking the space they are working on. You may be prompted to change your bedroom.

Wall curtains don’t really work. Nate Barcus and Jeremia Brent accent curtains are too much for this space.

Nate Burksand Jeremiah Brent, two contestants in Nate and Jeremiah: Save My Home, wants to make the master bedroom memorable, so headboard walls from floor to ceiling. I decided to add a curtain.

They believe this feature will add visual interest and make the room feel luxurious and cozy.

Unfortunately, when the curtain goes up, it’s clear that this design doesn’t work. Guest judges hate the look.

Sherod says he thinks the curtains shrink the room, but the Jacksons point out, it feels like there’s unfinished work there.

Apparently, Berkus and Brent had to use the more traditional roots of feature wall paint and wallpaper. Next time, they will probably leave the windows on the windows.

Stretch the characteristic wall across the ceiling for a bold look Alison Victoria and Mycroft Holmes want to make a statement on this wooden wall.

After losing last season’s Bedroom Challenge, Allison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” is determined to impress this bedroom suite.

Watch: Exclusive: George Strait's agent and daughter offer an internal scoop for his amazing custom home

She told her partner, “Holmes on Holmes,” Mycroft Holmes that she made a headboard wall last season, but it wasn’t bold enough.

This time she wants to make a wooden headboard wall that stretches across the ceiling.

The luminaire reflects recycled wood on the walls of the headboard.

The walls and ceiling of the headboard will be the first thing you see when the judges come in, Victoria says. That is, you need to set the tone for the entire suite.

She added that recycled wood feels very warm. “Great for bedrooms where people want to be most at home.

Victoria uses recycled wood lined with glue for a stunning look. A smart and easy way to make a big first impression.

Ombre tiles are a really amazing new style This ombre tile is a game changer.

With an impressive bedroom design, Victoria and Holmes want to continue to impress in the bathroom. Victoria came up with the idea of ​​using an ombre tile design. There are dark tiles at the top and white tiles at the bottom.

I love tiles. The tiles are so different that Holmes says when the tiles go up.

But Victoria knows that grout will be a difficult part of these walls. She plans to use two different grouts, a dark grout on the top and a light grout on the bottom, as well as the color of the tiles, and blend them along the way.

According to Victoria, using two different grouts and trying to blend those grouts into a tile-like ombre is a big risk. If it doesn’t come out correctly, I’ll risk winning for us.

Fortunately, Victoria’s tiles and grout work well together and the bathroom looks great. A dramatic blend of light and darkness makes this space stand out.

There are multiple ways to mix light and dark tiles. David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks use light and dark tiles.

The walls of Victoria’s Ombre are impressive, but there are other ways to combine the bright and dark areas. David Bromstad in “My Lottery Dream Home” and Tiffany Brooks in “50K Three Ways” also have dramatic tiles in the master bathroom.

Bromstad is confident that we expect it to be green or some kind of blue. “No, no, noblack: a black shower. It’s going to be very sexy.”

They choose bold black tiles for the shower and one wall behind the tub, then creamy beige for the rest of the room.

The two colors go great together, giving you a stylish and striking personal impression.

The higher the contrast, such as black and white, the more elegant the space, says Bromstud. It’s like a black tie.

Combining a closet with a laundry room for greater convenience Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt decided to open the wall between the laundry room and the bedroom closet.

Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home” admits that the other three teams have demonstrated impressive skills. She is uncertain if she and her husband, Brian, can produce the same bold look.

I don’t think it’s going to outdesign our competitors, Mika says. I think we can be creative about layouts that they don’t think of.

So while the other three teams are focusing on bedrooms and bathrooms, Brian and Mika are working hard to make the closet super-functional. Break the wall to connect the master closet and the laundry room, creating a large and convenient space.

Guest judge Egyptian Sherod and her husband Mike Jackson agree that the laundry room looks great.

“Rock the Block”: Who will win this round?

The judges were impressed with all the bedrooms, but this time Victoria’s ombre tiles and chic wooden headboard walls won.

As a result, Victoria and Holmes have won their second win of the season, proving that taking design risks can actually pay off.

