Wisconsin Launches Virtual Career Center on Google Cloud





Madison, Wisconsin and Sunnyvale, Calif., March 23, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Wisconsin Labor Development Authority (DWD) today announced the launch of a Virtual Career Center (VCC) built on Google Cloud. Did. VCC connects Wisconsinites to carrier services, relevant employment opportunities and dramatically expands access to key resources throughout the state through an innovative, data-driven, easy-to-navigate online platform.

This $ 2.9 million project brings together the Wisconsin state government and industry-leading technology providers to leverage the power of Cloud Platform to support candidate job search and bring the state workforce and available career opportunities to life. Connect the way. Wisconsin will be one of the first states in the United States to leverage Google Cloud technology to help people get back to work and help the state-wide economic recovery. DWD plans to use federal funds to pay for new projects.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin citizens have filed for unemployment since March last year, but many employers still need to grow and expand their businesses,” said Amy Petchasek, secretary-general of DWD, Wisconsin. I’m having a hard time filling my job. ” “Many of the workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were already some of the most vulnerable people in the state. In order for the economy to recover, workers should be based on existing workers in the state. You need to quickly and successfully connect to your high-demand jobs. This new online platform builds on current online services and complements the existing jobs of staff in local job centers, public libraries, and more. The local community of our mobile job center. Now, more than ever, we are committed to meeting people where they are and providing the services they need to succeed in Wisconsin. I will. “

VCC provides Wisconsinites with remote access to a set of resources to support job search, such as training resources, job market data, and career counseling. As part of VCC, DWD is developing “career bots” to help Wisconsin workers explore successful career paths and new areas of interest. We also combine it with proven and effective opportunities to build new skills and find the support and support we need. VCC is designed to support economic recovery by re-skilling residents for jobs that match current economic conditions and employer requirements.

Mike Daniels, Vice President of Global Public Sector at Google Cloud, said: We hope that our innovative approach to these issues and the integrated experience provided by our technology will help job seekers across the state quickly recover. “

Wisconsin’s VCC leverages a variety of Google Cloud technologies, including Google Workspace, including Google Meet, which allows job seekers to schedule video conferencing with career coaches, job seekers, and potential employers. In addition, the Google Job Search API is an AI-powered job search tool that uses Google Cloud to help job seekers find career opportunities that best suit their skills and interests. The VCC application interface is built in partnership with MavenWave.

Certain VCC features will be available from spring to summer and the entire project will be completed by late 2021.

