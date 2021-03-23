ViacomCBS wants industry collaboration in 5G | News





VCNI has announced that 5G is set to pioneer ultra-reliable, low latency and high capacity device connectivity. This feature has revolutionized the media value chain from production to distribution and consumption, with viewers, viewers and fans of television, movies, games and live events.

Today, we are releasing a new position paper on this topic to unlock the full potential of 5G through entertainment. VCNI has set eight key areas where technology has had or is expected to have a significant positive impact on the entertainment supply chain and overall market.

This includes areas where VCNI has been strategically collaborating with the industry, such as remote production for 5G and foreseeing the great potential of 5G in sports, music, major events and live games. included.

The first 5G launch brought high-speed streaming to consumers last year, but it’s true in terms of features that can dramatically impact, confuse, and transform the entire media and entertainment content creation and distribution chain. We need to prepare for the 5G revolution. Brendan Yam, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS at Digital Studios International, said the next three to five years.

Area affected

High-speed, high-resolution livestreaming is everywhere in the eight areas that VCNI considers 5G to be the most potential for enhancing content and fan experience. Immersive media, marketing and brand collaboration. Responsive content; Talent and fan involvement; Live marquee events; Dedicated production bandwidth and remote production.

According to VCNI, real-world 5G game changers for entertainment, especially live sports, games and music, will be backed by edge computing backed by dedicated network bandwidth and real-time high-capacity device connectivity, resulting in ultra-low latency. I will. These elements unleash production, enable digitized cloud workflows, and unlock 360-degree immersive interactive formats such as VR, AR, and mixed reality.

In fact, as part of the 5G standard being deployed, it will still be several years before these features are widely deployed. But 2021 is the time to collaborate, share insights, and understand the cutting edge in building these exciting new media use cases, Yam added.

VCNI already has many partnership agreements with mobile operators around the world for distribution and other initiatives, but in collaboration with networks, vendors, agencies and brands within the ecosystem, it is unmatched. We are also keen to develop innovative multi-platform solutions that leverage things. , Stable multidimensional content to maximize the potential of 5G.

Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Head of Streaming and Mobile at ViacomCBS Networks International, opens the door to collaboration partnerships and innovation with a focus on 5G.

Get through the crowded entertainment market with unmatched production, distribution, advertising and multi-format experiences through the world’s most iconic consumer brands with cross-platform, global appeal, including MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. We can provide scale. .. Now is the time to partner with us to unlock and unlock the full potential of 5G.

With more network coverage and more 5G devices running, standards continue to evolve with all the sophisticated new features promised. We believe that the next premium and iconic entertainment brand can actually enhance the most exciting and immersive entertainment platforms, formats and suggestions. A generation of entertainment-hungry audiences and fans, said Jollet.

