What is included in the latest Firefox?Script substitution helps the site dodge anti-tracking attacks





Mozilla updated Firefox to version 87 on Tuesday with new privacy features designed to automatically fix websites compromised by the browser’s aggressive anti-tracking protection.

Your organization’s security engineers also patched eight vulnerabilities, but only two of them were labeled as Firefox’s second most serious label, “high.” This was the second version of Firefox with no top-ranked “serious” bugs.

Firefox 87 can be downloaded from Mozilla’s site for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Firefox is updated in the background, so most users can restart their browser to install the latest version. To update manually in Windows, pull up the menu below the three horizontal bars in the upper right corner, then click the help icon (question mark in the circle). Select About Firefox. (On macOS, “About Firefox” is under the “Firefox” menu.) The page or popup that appears indicates that your browser is already up-to-date or is showing the update process.

Mozilla upgrades Firefox every four weeks. The last update was February 23rd.

Substitute scripts alleviate anti-tracking issues

“Smart Block” is the most important addition to Firefox 87.

“Introducing a policy that completely blocks trackers on the web inevitably risks blocking the components that are essential for some websites to function properly,” said web compatibility engineer Thomas Wisniewski of Mozilla Security. I mentioned it in a post on the blog on March 22nd. “This can lead to images not appearing, features not working, poor performance, or the entire page not loading at all.”

Mozilla has clarified the trade-offs when anti-tracking protection is dialed up to 11. When the company sets Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection to its most aggressive option, “Strict,” “some websites display content or work properly.”

SmartBlock attempts to address this shortcoming by sliding a dummy script to the site to replace the script blocked by tracking defense. These scripts, Wisniewski, claimed to “behave exactly like the original script to ensure that the website works properly.” Therefore, you can use a substitute script to load a properly blocked script on a previously corrupted site, which works as if the website was paused, rendered slowly, or untouched. It may happen.

According to Wisniewski, these doppelgngers are bundled with Firefox and are not loaded from third party sources. So, of course, it doesn’t behave exactly like a forbidden script in that it doesn’t track users. From site to site across the web.

According to Wisniewski, SmartBlock will be Mozilla’s multi-edition project. He says Firefox 87 includes a substitute for “many common scripts that are classified as trackers in the disconnect tracking protection list,” referring to the source Mozilla uses to identify trackers. I did. Wisniewski concludes that version 87 is “just the beginning” and will be available “in future versions of Firefox.”

This new feature is enabled when the user enters Firefox’s private browsing mode and Enhanced Tracking Protection is set to “Strict”.

Remove referrer

Also new in Firefox 87 is Mozilla switching to a default policy that removes potential tracking information from the referrer, where the browser was just before the current site or page.

In the absence of instructions, the browser usually tells the destination server where it came from, essentially where it was last. Firefox 87 now crops this URL from the full path to the domain only. Therefore, it removes a large amount of granularity trackers that your browser may provide advertisers with the last rendered one.

“Firefox applies a new default referrer policy to all navigation requests, redirected requests, and subresource (images, styles, scripts) requests, greatly improving the private browsing experience,” said a software development engineer. In Firefox Dimi Lee and Christoph Kerschbaumer said. In a post on the Mozilla Security Blog on March 23, each was a Security Infrastructure Engineering Manager.

Elsewhere in Firefox 87, Mozilla has added tick marks to the scrollbar to indicate an instance of the “Search on this page” command that was executed. However, the mark is very faint and not distracting, but hard to see at a glance. Firefox now also supports VoiceOver, the native screen reader for macOS.

The next version, Firefox 88, will be released on April 20th.

