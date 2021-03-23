Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War / War Zone-Double XP this week, new store bundles and more





Call of Duty’s biggest game is getting some new updates again as part of the franchise’s weekly updates. Activision has reviewed all the major developments of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile in a blog post and analyzed all the important details. This includes new weapon blueprints, double XP, new modes and more.

Mid-season update

Before entering this week’s new features, Activision made fun of Treyarch planning a “mid-season update” for Black Ops Cold War. The first details will be announced this week.

Treyarch’s teaser suggests that this update touches on the next evolution of zombies, especially the Dark Aether.

New Black Ops Cold War Crossbow

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow, which was recently accidentally set to live, will be officially launched on March 24th at Black Ops Cold War. Players can unlock weapons by completing 3 one-shot, one-kill medals in-game challenges in 15 different matches with weapons without attachments. Alternatively, you can purchase directly from the in-game store.

Black Ops Cold War Mode

The popular stockpile, gun game, and face-off modes continue to rotate this week alongside regulars such as Team Deathmatch. Activision said Black Ops Cold War will have additional modes starting next week.

New store bundle

Players who want to spend Call of Duty points this week will get an Archaic Range Bundle that includes a blueprint for medieval Lancehead weapons. The bundle also includes a medieval archer emblem, an old time sniper sticker, and a stolen idol charm. This bundle will be available on March 24th.

Then, on March 27th, players will be able to get a Tracker Pack Rose bundle containing the Xoxo Love Lost Milano 821 weapon and the Broken Heart AK-47. The bundle also includes a Drop Dead Charm, Heartbreaker Vehicle Skin, and Lonely Valentine Emblem.

Double XP

There will be a Double XP event (Standard XP, Weapon XP, Battle Pass XP) to be held from March 26th to 29th. This applies to both Black Ops Cold War and War Zone.

Call of Duty: Mobile

An update for Call of Duty: Mobile’s Day of Reckoning will be released this week in a new tank battle mode. As the name implies, this limited-time mode challenges players to find vending machines across the map that spit out attachments to win tanks. After collecting 5 tank parts, the player can summon an armored tank and use it on the battlefield.

Call of Duty Endowment Bundle

Black Ops Cold War and War Zone Challenger packs are now available from the in-game store. Includes two blueprints, including a striped marksman life decorated with the Star-Spangled Banner and a standard issue pistol. The bundle also includes dog tag weapon charms, calling cards, emblems, stickers and double XP tokens.

The proceeds from this Call of Duty Endowment bundle will be donated to Activision’s charity to help hire military veterans for civilian life. The campaign ends when the funds reach $ 5 million.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos