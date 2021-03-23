Colorado Health Authorities Update Nursing Home Regulations





A state public health order updated this week allows fully vaccinated residents to stay in close contact with visitors, including contact.

Under the latest guidance released this week by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Colorado, fully vaccinated residents of home care facilities should be in close contact with visitors, including contact. I can.

This means that elderly and disabled people living in elderly housing with care and other home care facilities can re-embrace their relatives if they wear masks and clean their hands back and forth.

In a statement, Randy Kuykendall, director of medical facilities and EMS at CDPHE, said, “The new visit guidelines are groundbreaking for our home care facility as we continue to move towards new normalities. It’s an event. ” “Last year was very difficult, but this step has been made for a long time.”

According to the revised guidelines, there are certain situations where indoor visits need to be restricted.

For unvaccinated residents, COVID-19 infection is confirmed if the COVID-19 positive rate in the county exceeds 10% and less than 70% of facility residents are completely vaccinated. For residents who are vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will take precautions for residents who are quarantined, whether vaccinated or not, until they meet the criteria. suspend.

The revised Public Health Order does not take into account the immunization status of visitors. CDPHE recommends vaccination when Coloradans are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents and staff at the Residential Care Facility were in Phase 1A and were one of the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. Governor Jared Polis said he hopes the vaccination will be open to the public in mid-April. Click here for more information on the Colorado vaccination phase.

> Video above: According to the state, about 2.5 million Coloradans are now vaccinated.

“I’m optimistic about this guidance and continued vaccinations in residential care facilities to ensure that residents enjoy both physical safety and good mental health,” Kuykendall said. I will.

