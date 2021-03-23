Intel Meteor Lake: First 7nm Desktop Processor in 2023





Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has confirmed that the company is on track with its 7nm program and that the first chip using the new small node will debut on desktop PCs in 2023. Intel’s new processor, code-named Meteor Lake, claims to be manufactured using its 7nm process and ultraviolet lithography (EUV) with a redesigned and simplified process flow.

“Intel plans to tape the computing tiles for its first 7nm client CPU (codename Meteor Lake) in the second quarter of this year,” the company said in a prepared statement outlining Intel’s new manufacturing plans. It is stated in. Its integrated device manufacturing model, or IDM 2.0. “In addition to process innovation, Intel’s leadership in packaging technology is a key differentiator that enables multiple IP or” tile “combinations and is a diverse customer requirement in the popular computing world. We provide uniquely tuned products that meet your needs. “

Intel’s first struggle to reach smaller, more efficient 10nm and 7nm manufacturing processes was previously widely publicized, but the company has turned to EUV to help simplify process flows. Said it depends. Going forward, Intel has predicted that most of its product line will be based on the 7nm process in 2023. AMD is already using all of its modern products based on TSMC’s 7nm node, while Nvidia is recently using Samsung’s 8nm node.

The first Intel processor to take advantage of the 7nm process is technically not Meteor Lake. This process first debuts with Ponte Vecchio, which was created for high-performance computing such as Aurora supercomputers. Following the launch of Ponte Vecchio, Intel plans to launch Meteor Lake at the 7nm node in 2023 after design IP verification in the second quarter of this year. According to Anandtech, Meteor Lake will also leverage Intel’s Foveros Packaging Technology.

Like Alder Lake, which will be available on desktop and mobile later this year, Meteor Lake will leverage Intel’s heterogeneous chip design to combine high-performance and energy-efficient cores to maximize processing power and power efficiency. Is expected. Intel is expected to combine Meteor Lake’s Ocean Cove and Gracemont cores with 3D stacks and technology acquired by Foveros.

Recently, there have been rumors that Intel will rely on the new Redwood Cove architecture, which turns Meteor Lake into a more agnostic node. This means that cores can be manufactured in different labs and then stacked. With 3D stacking, Intel mixes its own cores with cores made in other fabs such as TSMC and Samsung, according to Wccftech. I will. By using multiple fabs, Intel can avoid past shortages and manufacturing issues with Meteor Lake. These fabs could continue to play a key role in Intel’s product planning, as Gelsinger emphasized in his presentation that the company is using a third-party lab. In addition, Intel is investing $ 20 billion in a new fab as part of IDM 2.0 to expand its manufacturing capacity.

Meteor Lake will support the LGA1700 socket, which debuts in Alder Lake. This means you can expect DDR5 and PCIe Gen5 support on the new platform.

For data centers, the 7nm Granite Rapid chip will also debut in 2023. Granite Rapids was originally panned for the 2022 launch, but the 2023 launch date coincides with Intel’s revised timeline.

