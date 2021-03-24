Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces IDM 2.0 Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product Leadership





Santa Clara, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Today, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger outlines a company’s path to manufacturing, designing, and delivering leadership products to stakeholders for a long time. Brought value. In the global Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future webcast, Gelsinger shared a vision for IDM 2.0, a major evolution of Intel’s integrated device manufacturing (IDM) model. Gelsinger has announced significant manufacturing expansion plans, starting with an estimated $ 20 billion investment to build two new factories (or fabs) in Arizona. He also announced plans for Intels to become a leading provider of foundry capacity in the United States and Europe to serve customers around the world.

According to Gelsinger, Intel is paving the way for a new era of innovation and product leadership. Intel is the only company with software, silicon and platforms, packaging, and process depth and breadth, and large manufacturing customers can trust next-generation innovations. IDM 2.0 is an elegant strategy that only Intel can offer and is the secret to its victory. We use it to design the best products and manufacture them in the best possible way in all competing categories.

IDM 2.0 represents a combination of three components that enable companies to drive sustainable technology and product leadership.

Intel’s global internal factory network for large-scale manufacturing is an important competitive advantage that enables product optimization, economic gains, and supply resiliency. Today, Gelsinger reaffirms the company’s expectation that it will continue to manufacture most of its products in-house. The company’s 7nm development is on track and the use of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) in a redesigned and simplified process flow is increasing. Intel plans to tape the compute tiles of its first 7nm client CPU (codename Meteor Lake) in the second quarter of this year. In addition to process innovation, Intel’s leadership in packaging technology will enable multiple IPs or tiles to be combined to deliver uniquely tailored products that meet the requirements of diverse customers in the world of pervasive computing. It is an important differentiator. Expanded use of third-party foundry capacity. Intel expects to build on existing relationships with third-party foundries that manufacture a variety of Intel technologies, from communications and connectivity to graphics and chipsets. Gelsinger has expanded Intel’s involvement with third-party foundries and has been involved in a variety of advanced process technologies since 2023, including the core Intel computing products for both client and data center segments. He said he hopes to include the production of modular tiles. It gives the company a unique competitive advantage by providing the flexibility and scale needed to optimize Intel’s roadmap in terms of cost, performance, schedule, and supply. Build a world-class foundry business, Intel Foundry Services. Intel has announced plans to become a leading provider of foundry capabilities based in the United States and Europe to meet the incredible global demand for semiconductor manufacturing. To realize this vision, Intel will set up a new stand-alone business unit, Intel Foundry Services (IFS), led by semiconductor industry veteran Dr. Randhir Thakur, and will report directly to Gelsinger. With a world-class IP portfolio for customers, IFS combines state-of-the-art process technology and packaging, solid capabilities in the US and Europe, x86 cores, ARM and RISC-V ecosystems with other foundry products. Is differentiated. IP. Gelsinger said Intel’s foundry program has already received strong enthusiasm and support statements from the industry as a whole.

To accelerate Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy, Gelsinger has announced that it will significantly expand Intel’s manufacturing capacity, starting with plans for two new fabs on the Ocotillo campus in Arizona. These fabs not only support Intel’s current products and the growing requirements of their customers, but also provide foundry customers with committed capacity.

The extension is worth an investment of approximately $ 20 billion and is expected to create over 3,000 permanent high-tech, high-paying jobs. Over 3,000 construction jobs; and about 15,000 local long-term jobs. Today, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attended the announcement with Intel executives. Gelsinger commented: We are pleased to partner with the Arizona and Biden administrations for incentives to spur this type of domestic investment. Intel expects to accelerate capital spending beyond Arizona, and Gelsinger said it plans to announce the next phase of capacity expansion in the United States, Europe and other global locations later this year. I did.

Intel plans to involve the technology ecosystem and industry partners to realize the IDM 2.0 vision. To that end, Intel and IBM today announced an important collaborative plan focused on creating next-generation logic and packaging technologies. For over 50 years, the two companies have shared a deep commitment to scientific research, world-class engineering and focused on bringing advanced semiconductor technology to market. These underlying technologies help unleash data and advanced computational potential and create enormous economic value.

The collaboration will leverage the capabilities and talents of Hillsboro, Oregon and Albany, NY to accelerate semiconductor manufacturing innovation across the ecosystem, make the U.S. semiconductor industry more competitive, and lead the U.S. government. It is intended to support the initiative.

Finally, Intel is regaining the spirit of this year’s popular Intel Developer Forum event with the launch of a new industry event series, Intel On. Gelsinger encouraged tech enthusiasts to attend this year’s Intel Innovation event in October in San Francisco.

For more information and to see a replay of today’s webcast, visit Intel Newsroom or Intels’ Investor Public Relations website.

