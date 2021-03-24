AutoStore builds an innovation hub for stress testing microfulfillment robots





Dive Briefs: AutoStore has set up a test center designed to recreate the various environmental conditions found in stores and warehouses to accelerate the rollout of automated fulfillment technology for retailers, Norwegian robotics. The engineering company announced in a press release on Wednesday. The facility in Carmy, Norway, determines how robots work in hot and cold conditions, measures changes in oxygen levels that occur when products are stacked in a storage system, and instruments. It can be exposed to earthquake simulation. The AutoStore facility provides additional tools for developing and selling systems aimed at helping retailers process e-commerce orders efficiently. Dive Insight:

AutoStore plans to use the newly completed Innovation Center to measure the impact of various real-world situations on technology before installing it in retail stores or storage locations. According to Wednesday’s announcement, this will allow us to adjust automation solutions for our clients more quickly.

Flexibility as robotics companies see automated microfulfillment technology as the key to meeting customer demand that may turn elsewhere if retailers are unable to purchase quickly. States that it is necessary.

“In the robotics industry, we don’t have time to prolong the process,” AutoStore CEO Karl Johan Lier said in a statement. “As a technology company, we need to identify needs and work with our partners and customers to develop great solutions that work right away. We are in the age of exponential development in most areas. You have to be able to develop a solution that is alive and not. It becomes obsolete when used. “

AutoStore has entered a grocery store looking to use automation technology as a means of meeting the strong shopper demand for pick-up and delivery services. In February, Ahold Delhaize’s divisions Peapod Digital Labs and The Giant Company announced plans to pilot AutoStore technology at Philadelphia’s new e-commerce fulfillment center. Swiss warehouse automation company Swisslog is also part of that project.

In September, HEB announced that it would work with Swisslog to develop an automated MFC based on the robot technology provided by AutoStore.

AutoStore is an automated micro for food retailers as it competes with other robotics, including Ocado, a UK-based grocery automation company that has made a name for itself by designing large warehouses. I’m trying to emphasize the benefits of fulfillment. We serve the entire region. Ocado is working with Kroger to develop a network of these robotic facilities nationwide. The first facility processed its first order in Ohio earlier this month.

Not only are AutoStore and Ocado competing for an approach to grocery fulfillment, they are also involved in a legal dispute over a Norwegian company that claims its British rivals infringe patents.

