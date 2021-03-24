Intel builds chips for other companies with new foundry business





(Credit: Intel)

Intel has taken a new step in the foundry business. This includes manufacturing custom computer chips for high-tech companies and Western governments.

This news means that Intel may build ARM chips for Qualcomm and Apple. This is assuming you can win them as a customer. Intel will also compete fiercely with two of the largest foundries on the market, TSMC and Samsung, to manufacture chips for AMD and Nvidia.

Intel had previously started its foundry business in 2013. However, the company’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, said there was a huge opportunity this time, pointing out the global shortage of computer chips, mostly manufactured in Asia today.

Credit: Intel

“Intel is in a unique position to take this opportunity and meet this growing demand while ensuring a sustainable and secure supply of semiconductors to the world,” Gersinger said on Tuesday.

The newly announced Intel Foundry Services will initially manufacture semiconductors using the company’s old 22-nanometer manufacturing process. However, the plan is to eventually upgrade manufacturing to Intel’s more advanced 7nm process and beyond. To that end, the company is spending $ 20 billion to build two new factories on Intel’s existing campus in Chandler, Arizona.

Intel Campus, Arizona (Credit: Intel)

The company’s foundry business will be able to manufacture semiconductors built on x86 architecture, ARM and RISC-V. Also, according to Gelsinger, companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Qualcomm are all interested in Intel’s foundry model.

During the Q & A session, Gelsinger also mentioned Apple. Apple recently discontinued Intel’s core processor for its own ARM-based chip. “We also track customers like Apple and say,’Boy, is it possible to build and extend your foundry capabilities?'” He said.

Another opportunity, according to Gelsinger, is to build chips for the US and European governments, which are also keenly interested in Intel’s foundry business. Last month, President Biden signed an executive order to prevent the US chip supply chain from becoming overly dependent on foreign suppliers.

Despite the new foundry business, Intel itself will actually outsource more chip manufacturing to TSMC and Samsung. It may sound strange. But it’s no secret that Intel’s proprietary chip technology is stuck with repeated delays. Meanwhile, TSMC is steadily improving its chip design and is now reaching the 5nm process.

Gelsinger said it will continue to cancel most of its products at Intel’s fabs. However, Intel also plans to use third-party foundries to enhance certain products. This includes “manufacturing a series of modular tiles for advanced process technologies from 2023 onwards, including core products from Intel’s computing products for both client and data center segments.”

