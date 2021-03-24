Qualcomm is reportedly developing an Android game console like the Switch





Qualcomm is reportedly working on an Android-powered handheld game console similar to the Nintendo Switch, according to Android police and XDA editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s silicon and could hit the shelves by next year if it eventually becomes a genuine product.

According to an article quoting an image seen by Android police, the device features a removable Joy-Con-like controller, an SD card slot, Android 12, and (of course) 5G. Also noteworthy is the huge 6,000mAh battery backed by Rahman. Although the physical dimensions aren’t clear, Rahman tweeted that the screen could be 6.65 inches at least at 1080p resolution (the switch screen is 6.2 inches and works at 720p). He also showed that it can have fans.

In other words, the device sounds like a big smartphone with a controller attached and active cooling, which may not be a bad thing, but the switch type also looks like a giant phone. However, there is also a great library of games that can only be played, which is the biggest attraction. Android has many great gaming experiences, from retro emulators to games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact, but Qualcomm needs to provide customers with a reason to play these games on a different device than Qualcomm Snapdragon. There is. -Powered gaming phone (or regular phone) with built-in buttons or controller accessories.

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate with controller accessories.Photo by Cameron Falkner / Zavage

Or, at least, if an Android police article trying to sell the device to people indicates that Qualcomm potentially wants to sell it at carrier retailers. He also states that the price target for the device is $ 300, the same as a full-size switch. Currently, the cheapest phone with Qualcomm’s flagship 888 processor, the Realme GT 5G, costs around $ 430 (sold only in China).

However, Rahman said his sources believed that the product was closer to the reference design than the one on the store shelves. Chip makers, including Qualcomm, often create sample devices to help other makers design around SOCs and radios. In some cases, these reference products may even be sold by other companies under a different brand called white labeling.

I understand why Qualcomm is targeting the mobile gaming market

It is worth noting that the discrepancy between the sources may be due to the uncertainty of Qualcomm itself. The AP believes it’s been almost a year since the project was completed, so the company may not yet be sure how it wants to do this.

Whether or not the device is complete as a product (which can easily be canceled before it’s released to the public), Qualcomm seems to be actually designing and building a dedicated Android gaming device. It’s understandable why the company is targeting the handheld gaming market. The idea of ​​the Nvidias handheld shield has been hot since it turned into a high-performance console, a Windows PC with a switch-like form factor, and a Nintendo Switch with a variety of mods. A redesign of the classic handheld, and a novel pocket gaming system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos