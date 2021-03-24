DVIDS-News-Palmet Tech Bridge Announces Three Winners of First Prize Challenge





The Charleston Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, South Carolina, announced on March 10th the winners of the first Palmetto Tech Bridge Prize Challenge.

The public contest selected three companies that presented promising technologies in the areas of robotic process automation (RPA) and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT).

Don Sally, NIWC Atlantic’s Acquisition Planning Services Manager, said he was very pleased with the innovations presented by these technological concepts. The ideas proposed by these industry partners will further accelerate efforts to provide fighters with the automated systems and precision PNT needed to win information warfare.

Client Solution Architects LLC received a $ 10,000 prize for RPA technology from Brandywine Communications Inc. And Wiser Systems Inc. received $ 10,000 each for PNT feature expertise.

The NIWC Atlantic-funded prize challenge was organized by Palmetto Tech Bridge and managed through the General Procurement Department’s challenge.gov platform.

In recent years, more federal agencies have turned to prize challenges as a way to crowdsource technical concepts and solutions directly from the general public. The dual-use feature developed by Palmetto Tech Bridge meets the technical needs of both the defense and regional economic sectors.

Michael Merriken, director of Palmetto Tech Bridge, said the prize challenge has played an important role in the development of these off-base partnerships.

The best way to find a quick solution for warfighters is to partner with a myriad of companies outside the fence line that are dedicated to innovation and scientific progress, Meriken said. We are constantly looking for ways to strengthen our relationships with start-ups, SMEs and research institutes, as well as our traditional defense industry partners.

In addition to attracting the general public through initiatives such as prize challenges, NIWC Atlantic offers a variety of funding options through grants, purchase order requests, cooperation agreements, partnership brokerage agreements, and SME innovation research funding mechanisms. I’ve been trying to track it quickly.

Palmetto Tech Bridge is the sixth US Navy Tech Bridge to be established under the Navy Agility Office (NavalX) in 2019, with cybersecurity, autonomous systems, 5G communications and advanced manufacturing.

Palmetto Tech Bridge offers an agile approach to identifying technology solutions with private innovators, said Peter C. Lady, Executive Director of NIWC Atlantic. To build a more deadly, resilient, and rapidly innovating Navy and integrated task force, engage with these commercial organizations and bring American ingenuity from a variety of industries and perspectives to the latest U.S. military technology. It’s important to work hard to change.

As part of the Navy Information Warfare System Command, NIWC Atlantic provides information warfare capabilities to the Navy, joint and domestic fighter aircraft through the acquisition, development, integration, production, testing, deployment and maintenance of interoperable commands. Provides system engineering and acquisition to. Control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

