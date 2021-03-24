Advance what Apple MacBook class action proceedings mean to you





After the judge has approved the proceedings in California on March 8, he will be allowed to proceed with a class action proceeding against Apple. The action focuses on 2016-2019 MacBook Pro and 2018-2019 MacBook Air models with Apple’s controversial butterfly keyboard. Apple stopped using these keyboards in 2020.

As reported by The Verge, a class action lawsuit has been filed by 11 owners of Macs equipped with butterfly switches from eight states in the United States, claiming that Apple knew the butterfly switches were flawed. I will. The proceedings also allege that Apple knew that laptops with keyboards were being returned at a much higher rate. Apple continued to work on design, but it also continued to collect criticism.

In 2018, a Change.org petition began, asking Apple to recall all MacBook Pros (though not the only ones affected) and replace the keyboard with a different design. The petition is still alive, but there are more than 42,000 signatories.

In 2019, Apple apologized to the user who had the problem. “We’re sorry that a small number of users are aware that they have problems with third-generation butterfly keyboards,” said an Apple spokeswoman. “The majority of Mac notebook customers have a positive experience with the new keyboard.”

Apple Proceedings: What Happens Next

Now that the proceedings have been approved, Apple has the option of reconciling with the affected users or hearing the proceedings in court. Anyone who purchases one of the affected machines can fill out a questionnaire and the law firm will consider whether you can be represented in future cases.

You must have purchased one of the following machines:

2015 MacBook2016 MacBook, MacBook Pro2017 MacBook, MacBook Pro2018 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air2019 MacBook Pro (excluding 16-inch MacBook Pro), MacBook Air

Not all states are currently participating in the proceedings because they have not yet been nationalized. However. Everyone in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Washington is subject to the current proceedings.

For many, the functionality of the butterfly keyboard was simply a matter of taste. However, long-term reliability is clearly an issue, and trapping dust and other particles in the mechanism can cause real problems for users of machines that include this design.

