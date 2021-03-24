PSA: Update Android System WebView to fix crashing apps





Many Android users in the last few hours have seen continuous shutdowns of Gmail and other apps, and uninstalling Android System WebView stops the crash.

Update 3/23: Immediately after 11:00 pm PST on Monday, Google issued a permanent fix for the app crash issue. This includes updating both Android System WebView and Chrome to version 89.0.4389.105.

Google then confirmed that the unexpected app crash was the result of an improper update of the WebView system components that were pulled yesterday evening and replaced with the new version above.

The company also provided a fix for a rare case of Android 10 or 11 where a manual update of WebView or Chrome “may not complete”.[設定]>[アプリと通知]>[GooglePlayストア]>[ストレージとキャッシュ]>[データを消去]Go to. You can then perform the update procedure. Google is seeing how this workaround clears some of the Play Store settings, such as parental controls and auto-renewal settings.

Original 3/22: This issue begins with Android throwing a prompt warning how the app “keeps closing”. Applications that are in the background and are not currently open are also affected.

If this bug is affecting the device, all Android apps that are responsible for displaying web content and use the WebView system component, which is updated with Chrome every few weeks, will continue to crash. This includes Gmail and many other third-party applications that many users now see as corrupted. Google is aware of email issues and is actively working to fix them. Users are encouraged to access the following web interface:

I am aware of a WebView issue that causes some apps on Android to crash. We are currently working on a full validation of the scope and a fix is ​​in progress. – Google spokesperson

The immediate solution to this problem is to access this link directly or[マイアプリとゲーム]Go to page and swipe left[インストール済み]Go to the tab and scroll down to find the Android System WebView Play Store list. One of the first apps. Then tap Uninstall and confirm at the prompt that appears.

If that doesn’t work for some reason, another action goes to System Settings> Apps & Notifications> Show All Apps> Android System WebView> Tap the 3-dot overflow menu in the upper right corner> Uninstall Updates> OK .. These steps are for Android 11 on Pixel smartphones, but the process should be similar for other OS versions and OEM devices.

Following these steps will stop the series of crashes and Samsung support recommends the same course of action as it is today. It doesn’t affect all users, but it’s fairly widespread across Pixel and other devices.

Google seems to have published an inappropriate update to Android System WebView. There are bugs in this particular release, but once the issue is resolved it is important to keep the WebView up to date for security fixes.

