Mayor: The third new company coming to Hevalil Business Park means a total of 750 jobs | Hevalil





Hevalil A new third company has moved to Broadway Business Park in Hevalil, increasing the total number of new jobs in the park to 750, said Mayor James Fiorentini.

Edwards Vacuum is planning to build a high-tech innovation center on undeveloped land along Creekbrook Drive, behind a business park near Route 97, the mayor said. The announcement was made at his annual city speech at the Civic Center on Tuesday night.

According to Fiorentini, the company plans to open an innovation center in the summer of 2022, bringing in as many as 250 jobs, many of whom are high-paying scientists and engineers.

Edwards Vacuum joins two other companies that will soon move to the park. Monogram Foods and Amazon. Plans by these companies coming to Hevalil have been announced in recent months. Together, they are expected to create 500 jobs, according to city officials.

Last month, the City Conservation Commission approved an environmental permit for Paradigm Property to build a 128,000-square-foot one-story building leased by Monogram Foods to a business park.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Monogram Foods, a privately held company with products such as Wildvilles Beef Jerky and brands such as Johnsonville and Butterball, is expected to bring 350 jobs to Hevalil. The company aims to start construction in April.

Amazon plans to open a 142,000-square-foot distribution center as part of the e-commerce giant’s “last mile” fulfillment program.

Fiorentini said Amazon expects the site to bring 150 jobs. The site was previously occupied by Southwick’s clothing company at 25 Computer Drive in the business park.

According to a Dacon press release, Natic’s Dacon Corporation will build a 121,800-square-foot building for Edwards Vacuum, a developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust control systems, and related services.

The building was needed because Edwards acquired Brooks Automation, according to a press release. Brooks Automation is expanding its technology offerings in the semiconductor and general vacuum industries.

Edwards works in a variety of markets including analytical instruments, chemical / food processing, power generation, renewable energy, display technology, industrial solutions and scientific research and development.

Known as the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) facility, the design of this two-story building focuses on four areas: manufacturing, labs, offices, and warehouses.

General Manager John O’Sullivan said: “The purpose is to build a state-of-the-art innovation and solution center to improve the overall efficiency of assembly, R & D, new product introductions, and related operational activities.

A visual link to the heritage of the community is a unique part of each Edwards facility, company officials said. According to a press release, the company’s new complex has the image of an old-fashioned factory in the 1830s and 1920s as the Huber Hills industry grew from the shoe and other manufacturing industries.

With renewable energy in mind, the complex will include future PV installations, reduced water usage, highly efficient cooling systems, EV parking, and dark sky compliant lighting provisioning. Says. Bicycles and walkways connect to the existing urban recreation trail system currently north of the site, the company said.

According to company officials, Pass has an environmental education and rest area for employees to interact with nature and the community.

Unlike the previous state of the city’s 17-year speech as mayor, even in a speech given by the leaders of Haverhill in the previous 80 years, Fiorentini’s remarks show how the community recovers from a pandemic. I was focusing on the crab.

Using an annual speech, the mayor talked about the importance of local health care workers last year when Haver Hill dealt with COVID-19, the first pandemic of the first century.

His speech, entitled “Salute to Urban Healthcare Workers,” is important to help residents address the threat of death from illness and viruses. Haveber Hills doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Focused on the role that

