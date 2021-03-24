Google search sends more traffic to the open web every year





How people use search

People use search to search a wide range of information, and Google search sends someone to a website billions of times a day. However, not all queries lead to clicks on your website, and there are many very good reasons:

People reform their question

People don’t always know the wording of a query when they start a search. They may start with a wide search like sneakers, check the results and then find that they really want to find black sneakers. In this case, these searches are considered zero clicks because they didn’t immediately lead to a click on the website. If you buy sneakers, you may need to do a few zero-click searches to get there, but if someone eventually visits a retailer’s site and makes a purchase, Google will qualify for that site. It’s less likely to send a visitor and bounce. Dissatisfied with the back.

This happens so often that it provides many features (such as related search links) that help users create searches and get the most useful results. This is often found on websites.

People look for simple facts

People quickly look for factual information such as weather forecasts, sports scores, currency conversions, and times in different places. As with many search engines, we pull this information out of our license agreement or the tools we develop and provide this information directly on the results page. These results are beneficial to our users and are part of our ongoing efforts to improve Google search on a daily basis.

For example, in 2020, we provided factual information on important topics such as COVID and US elections. This has spawned some of the most interesting searches I’ve ever seen. Our election results feature has been seen billions of times, providing high quality information in real time while people wait for results. We have also worked with WHO and local health authorities to provide factual information about the symptoms of COVID, provide easy access to important information, and take responsibility for combating potential false information online.

People connect directly with business

When it comes to local businesses, they offer many ways for consumers to connect directly to their business via Google search, many of which do not require traditional clicks. As an example, people might search for business hours, make sure the location is open, and then drive to the store. Alternatively, find a restaurant on Google and use the phone numbers listed to ask for information or place an order. On average, local search results in search drive more than 4 billion enterprise connections each month. This includes more than 2 billion website visits, as well as connections such as phone calls, directions, meal orders and bookings.

We also support many local businesses that do not have their own website. Through Google My Business, companies can create and manage their own pages on Google and find them online. Every month, Google Search connects people with more than 120 million companies that don’t have a website.

People navigate directly to the app

For some searches, users go directly to the app instead of the website. For example, a search for a TV show will show links to various streaming providers such as Netflix and Hulu. If your phone has the streaming app, these links will take you directly to the app. The same applies to many other apps such as Instagram, Amazon and Spotify.

