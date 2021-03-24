D. One Vision Management (DOV) Announces New $ 50 Million Fund to Empower Frontier Technology Companies Globally for the Singularity Era





New York-(BUSINESSWIRE)-(Business Wire)-D. One Vision Management (DOV) today announced the closure of the DOV Singularity Fund II. The fund is over $ 50 million to invest only in technology-driven futures and disruptive solutions that move humanity forward.

Starting with the first fund, DOV has dedicated capital to support human-centered technological development that has the greatest positive impact on human society. The technological singularity is inevitable for humans. But its color can be defined. DOV aims to make technology more accessible to more people through multiple investment instruments and creative structuring expertise, while at the same time bringing significant growth and profits to investors in the process of building a new era. I am. Technology continues to be adopted rapidly, far and wide, but technology must be used as an eternal transformative force.

David You, Founder and CEO of DOV, commented: Ten years later, when we think about the ongoing paradigm shift, we see that the pandemic was a major part of it, fundamentally changing the global business environment and the lives of all. Supporting companies that can improve human condition globally through new technologies is more important than ever. To this end, during last year’s pandemic, the first Singularity Fund invested in Printer Prezz, a fast-growing healthcare technology company that leverages 3D printing to meet the needs of the medical device market.

“With this new fund, we are excited to find, support and continue to invest in industry game changers. Through the joint efforts of human-centered technological singularity and visionary capital, we all You can further enable innovations that help you build a brighter future and a better world, you continued.

DOV will invest the Singularity Fund II in frontier technology companies engaged in disruptive innovation in the areas of clean energy, healthcare, sustainable agtech, mobility, AI, metaverse and space technology. To shape the future of singularities, DOVs are determined to solve real problems with their unique vision, dedication, and ambitious ambitions that crave for lasting returns. We will continue to work with entrepreneurs.

About D.One Vision Management

D. One Vision Management (DOV) is a New York-based company focused on hardcore technology and disruptive solutions. With its flagship fund, the DOVSingularity Fund (DOVSF), DOV aims to build an investment ecosystem. We strive to create value by investing in great businesses where DOV’s capital, strategic insights, global relationships and operational support can drive change. By leveraging a contrarian culture and willingness to embrace complexity, we identify different paths that create value throughout the business cycle.

For more information, please visit www.dreamonevision.com.

