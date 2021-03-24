OnePlus notifies you of competition





Today, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 9 family of smartphones. OnePlus 9 Pro is a direct challenger to premium flagships such as Samsung and Apple, but OnePlus 9 is a spiritual descendant of the first NeverSettle handset that brought the flagship experience to more viewers. I feel it.

We spent some time on both phones before the launch event, so let’s take a closer look.

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9

Yuan Spence

I feel that the launch of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is an opportunity to reset the conversation in several ways. Last year, OnePlus launched the traditional spring launch of its main handset (in this case, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro) based on the previous year. Then followed by new ones. OnePlusNord promised the same OnePlus experience, but at a lower price, followed by the N105G and N100 at even lower prices. Winter refresh occurs on only one line (OnePlus 8T) and over time everything looks a bit messy.

With the first 2021 handsets (9 and 9 Pro), OnePlus hasn’t completely redone in 2020 (it’s now a popular product), but with this launch, it gives a clear answer to outsiders. What can you give his community, the OnePlus smartphone for whom and for what?

OnePlus 9 Pro

Yuan Spence

OnePlus 9 Pro is clearly the biggest representation of the premium experience OnePlus offers this year, starting with the screen.

The edges of the glass are curved, but the display area has less bending than previous models. There’s enough curves on the edges to allow you to see the light when you turn the phone upside down (and the slim, glowing notification edge bar creates something nice shine). However, there are no straight lines at the edges of the screen or curves that significantly distort video playback.

The curve is intended to fit comfortably in the hand. It blends into the wider curve from the back of the handset for a very comfortable fit. There’s still a camera island on the back, but the 9-series feels less noticeable than other phones.

All smartphones walk towards a similar wide range of designs, but their small touch helps make the phone stand out, and OnePlus retains one of the most useful and practical features of the 3-way alert slider. Physical switches allow you to silently and easily move only alerts from all sounds without looking at the screen.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Yuan Spence

The front of the handset is occupied by a 6.7-inch screen. Basically this is an OLED screen, but OnePlus has brought a lot of technology to the screen to improve sharpness responsiveness and battery life.

The 120Hz refresh rate is now everywhere, but the screen changes the refresh rate as needed to maintain battery life-for static activities such as viewing photos and reading text. Lower to 1Hz as mentioned above 120Hz for scrolling and impactful games. The screen can poll touch at up to 360Hz. This is especially useful for gamers (even if the titles supported at launch are limited).

When it comes to color reproduction, DisplayMates A +’s rating for accuracy and natural colors is in favor of the industry for screen quality. This is a mobile phone that is less prone to screen damage.

OnePlus 9 Pro and Warp Charge 50 Wireless

Yuan Spence

The same is true for the main specifications of the handset. Sports Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line SnapDragon 888 is backed up with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the model, and the OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the most powerful handsets currently available. In terms of connectivity, we are considering a third-generation 5G mobile phone that has improved both power consumption and heat generation from last year’s model.

OnePlus continues to drive fast charging of mobile phones under the Warp Charge brand. The OnePlus 9 Pro uses the Warp Charge 65T Wired Charger to charge a 4500 mAh battery from empty to 100% within 30 minutes. OnePlus also states that a 15-minute charge will give you a day’s worth of power. It’s easy to go through the rules of thumb and get 2 days from the handset unless you decide to spend an hour on PUBG or Fortnite. Faster charging times are supported by the dual-cell nature of the battery. In effect, the OnePlus 9 Pro has two small batteries that can be charged at the same time.

Wireless charging is also supported, and OnePlus’ unique WarpCharge 50 Wireless provides a rapid sky-to-full sky within 45 minutes. The handset also supports the qi standard for wireless charging, which slows it down, but isn’t limited to OnePlus’ own chargers.

OnePlus 9 Pro camera

Yuan Spence

And then there is the camera. Anyone who keeps up with the chatter in the OnePlus community will be familiar with the heated debate over the OnePlus camera. Many believe that the area requires the company to make the greatest improvements.

OnePlus support is a three-year partnership with Hasselblad. A highly regarded brand in the camera world and (as many will notice) the company that provided NASA with cameras as part of the Space Race (including the moon landing) was the first year of the partnership. Focuses on software and image processing. Especially about calibration and tuning.

This does not mean that the hardware is quiesced. The OnePlus 9 Pro was one of the first smartphones to use Sony’s new IMX 789 sensor with a 48-megapixel main camera and has the ability to capture more color information than previous models.

IMX766 as an ultra-wide camera with a freeform lens that reduces image edge distortion, supporting you to have another Sony design. There is also a dedicated black-and-white camera to emphasize details alongside the main camera, and a telephoto lens with a 3.3x optical zoom.

Steadfastgate OnePlus 9 (top) and 9 Pro (bottom)

Yuan Spence

The video also incorporates some impressive updates, and HDR is now available for video as well as photo. Recording can be done up to 8K at 30fps or up to 4K at 120fps.

The normal mode of the camera application allows you to quickly switch from expected modes, from panorama and portrait to slow motion, enhanced night views, and the new tilt-shift mode. Major changes will be made in Pro mode and the Hasselblad influence will begin. Those who use the Hasselblad standalone camera app will recognize the UI, but the deeper integration with the hardware and software should give the OnePlus version an edge.

The quality of the camera is still a bit inferior to the major smartphones, but closer than previous smartphones. The price of the software tends to be a little higher and the colors tend to pop a little. The shadow details are slightly enhanced than I would expect. As image processing across multiple manufacturers repeats towards common ground, how a photo looks will begin to play a major role in the decision-making process.

OnePlus 9

Yuan Spence

Next is OnePlus 9. Even without a name, this is a model reminiscent of the original OnePlus spirit. It is a challenging combination of NeverSettle, adopting a flagship device, and low price.

With similar memory and storage configurations, OnePlus 9 is 200 cheaper than OnePlus 9 Pro. And it manages it with only a handful of compromises. The SnapDragon 888 system-on-chip, 120Hz refresh screen, 4500 mAh battery, and Hasselblad software are still available.

However, there is a compromise to achieve that price cut.

The first is the screen and structure. There is no curved screen here. Instead, you get a flat 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but with reduced resolution in Full HD instead of Quad HD. Holds the 9Pro’s DisplayMate A + rating.

OnePlus also replaced the 9 Pro metal chassis with a fiberglass-injected polymer for the device’s central chassis. Given the metallic look, it reflects the aesthetics between the two devices, but the OnePlus 9 cores are different and don’t have the IP68 rating that comes with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

At the forefront of fast charging, WarpCharge 65T technology and 30 minutes are 100% empty. Not so surprising given that many of the electronics for doing this are in chargers. The compromise of charging is wireless charging. There is no Warp Charge system here. Instead, the OnePlus 9 is Qi standard compliant and can accept a 15W charge. That’s enough for you to keep replenishing during the day if you’re at your desk. It’s a scenario that suits me, but it’s not as flexible as fast charging. We are pleased that wireless charging is included in 9. Previously, OnePlus removed wireless charging from lower models.

Finally there is the camera. The main camera is built around the Sonys IM 689 sensor (included in the recent OnePlus 8 Pro) and is supported by the same monochrome camera as the 9 Pro. The third of the three cameras has the same wide-angle lens as the 9Pro, but the fourth telephoto camera has been removed. In terms of software, the Hasselblad partnership means that the same camera app and new image processing software will be used, but the lack of both a telephoto lens and an optical image stabilizer (present only in OnePlus 9 Pro). Feels like the biggest compromise you get, price cuts.

OnePlus 9 camera

Yuan Spence

The OnePlus 9 family of devices fulfills the OnePlus 9 flagship experience and the OnePlus 9 Pro’s premium flagship promise. The quality of the camera has improved, but it’s still a bit lacking for both Samsung and the iPhone. For the vast majority of future owners, OnePlus has filled enough imaging gaps to be considered in the same breath.

The company is well known in the tech world, but if you want to challenge them, you need to be automatically considered by everyone in the industry, from network buyers and PR teams to manufacturing site assistants. This is an important issue for the OnePlus 9 family. I spent time on both phones, but they have their strengths and weaknesses and provide a great all-round experience. However, they lack one of two important values ​​in the western market. Neither mobile phone is made by Apple or Samsung.

It’s not a unique challenge, it’s a hurdle that every other manufacturer needs to overcome. The interest in the iPhone and Galaxy is immeasurable when the average consumer is looking for something that works, is reliable and supported by retailers, networks and manufacturers.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro hardware give OnePlus a great start to 2021. Judging by the hardware, the new OnePlus family should be in the top league for the top spot. Now it needs to take that power and beat the masses.

Disclaimer: OnePlus has provided OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro for review purposes.

