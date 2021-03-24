VMware and NVIDIA deploy A100 GPUs on vSphere 7 to virtualize AI accelerators





VMware and NVIDIA have announced an AI-enabled enterprise platform based on vSphere and NVIDIA’s latest GPU technology based on the A100. This platform allows enterprises to run virtualized AI workloads that take advantage of NVIDIA GPU hardware acceleration.

A-100 GPU

NVIDIA

Since its announcement at VMworld in September 2020, NVIDIA and VMware have been working together to improve product integration. Recent releases of the vSphere Update 2 release have been certified by NVIDIA to run the enterprise suite NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

FORBES Details VMware project Monterey has revolutionized modern infrastructure By Janakiram MSV

What is NVIDIA AI Enterprise?

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite contains applications, frameworks, and tools used by AI researchers, data scientists, and developers. Only available on VMware vSphere to run virtualized AI workloads. NVIDIA and VMware claim that GPUs exposed in vSphere 7 will provide bare metal-like performance for AI applications.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Suite

NVIDIA

NVIDIA AI Enterprise consists of the core building blocks of the GPU software stack. At the bottom of the stack are the NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA DPUs that provide hardware acceleration for your workloads. The next layer contains drivers and libraries such as vGPU, CUDA-X, and DOCA that expose the API to your workload. For containerization and Kubernetes support, NVIDIA is adding a combination of GPU and network operators to bring hardware acceleration to cloud-native workloads. At the top layer are GPU-optimized frameworks and tools such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, NVIDIA TLT 3.0, and RAPIDS.

What is FORBES Advanced Data Processing Unit (DPU)? Why is NVIDIA betting on it? By Janakiram MSV

ML researchers and developers using frameworks and tools running in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite are unaware that they are dealing with virtualized instances of AI accelerators.

Powering the stack is NVIDIA’s flagship A100 GPU, which is based on Ampere technology. Combined with the Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) feature, NVIDIA vGPU allows you to scale out deep learning training to multiple nodes for near-bare metal performance for even the largest deep learning training workloads. The RDMA feature available on the NVIDIA Bluefield DPU reduces the delay associated with moving data between the local network interface card (NIC) and the remote GPU.

FORBES NVIDIA Details Announces Ampere-The Most Exciting GPU Architecture for the Latest AI ByJanakiram MSV

What is it for VMware customers?

Unlike CPUs, GPU virtualization is a complex problem to solve. Through its partnership with NVIDIA, VMware has brought the most efficient GPU mechanism to the vSphere platform. Initial support was via vGPU, which prevented strict hardware-level isolation between VMSs sharing the same GPU. In the latest release, vSphere 7 Update 2 supports multi-instance GPUs (MIGs). This is considered an important milestone in GPU virtualization. VMs that use MIG-based GPUs acquire dedicated hardware resources such as streaming multiprocessors and framebuffer memory in a tightly isolated manner.

Multi-instance GPU on vSphere

VMware

Administrators can allocate fine-grained resources from MIG-supported vGPUs. You can take advantage of NVIDIA A100 GPUs to run multiple AI workloads in parallel without compromising performance. Administrators can define vGPU thresholds for each workload based on quality of service (QoS) profiles.

The NVIDIA A100 has become the gold standard for training AI models in the cloud. Hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, IBM Cloud, and Google Cloud provide VMs based on this GPU.

With vSphere 7 Update 2 and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite, VMware customers running AI workloads in enterprise data centers can take advantage of the A100 GPU.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos