U.S. must invest more in innovation to compete with China





The Washington Pentagon’s chief innovation officer said the slowdown in federal spending on R & D meant that the United States needed to get innovation from the commercial market.

The U.S. is trying to overtake China in developing mature technologies that define future battles, such as artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, and 5G networks, but federal investment slows down in the midst of competition. , Said Michael Brown, Pentagon Innovation Director, a unit, a Pentagon department tasked with connecting with non-traditional vendors.

Federal R & D is declining as a percentage of the economy. [and] At the National Defense Industrial Association’s National Security Artificial Intelligence Conference, it said it was flat in dollars. Meanwhile, the commercial sector has made considerable dramatic progress.

To keep pace, the United States needs to step up its investment in basic R & D. It’s not only at the federal level, but also on the private sector side, Brown said.

DIU’s mission to attract non-traditional contractors is key to its future military advantage, Brown said. He pointed out statistics showing that it is over $ 100 million.

So if you want access to the military’s cutting-edge technology, you need to access the commercial world and learn to be a fast follower, he said.

But there is still a significant need for federal investment, Brown said.

One of the federal-funded R & D benefits, according to Brown, is the long-term perspective and willingness to take risks.

Jim Langebin, chairman of the new subcommittee on cyber, innovative technologies, and information systems of the Senate Military Committee, called for increased spending in a range of research areas. He emphasized the return on R & D investment by pointing out the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Pandemic Prevention Platform, a research program that helped accelerate the production of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the conference, Langebin said that defense-funded basic research and early-stage applied research would not only help maintain competitiveness on the battlefield, but would also improve the lives of civilians. I ask my colleagues to support defense research as much as possible. We will pay huge dividends in the future.

Over the last three years, many think tanks and Congressional reports have called for increased federal R & D spending. The House Intelligence Commission’s 2020 report calls for R & D investment to rise from 0.7% of GDP to the US historical average of 1.1%.

Brown warned that China would technically overtake the United States if it did not step up investment and take advantage of the latest breakthroughs in the private sector.

He said high-tech racing is at the heart of that strategic competition.

